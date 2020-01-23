A long tradition of community service and teamwork continues as the Mound Westonka Girls and Boys High School Hockey teams held their 19th Annual Hockey Against Hunger Food Drive Jan. 11. Generous hockey fans, players and families gave food and monetary donations during the full day of girls and boys JV/Varsity hockey games.
White Hawks players from all the teams worked at each others games to accept donations, load up the food into cars and deliver it all to the Westonka Food Shelf the next day. The food drive was a great success with more than 30 grocery bags of food and $450 collected for the people and families in need. As the players were putting away the grocery items, they learned from WFS staff that every dollar donated to the foodshelf can purchase $9 worth of groceries, giving the $450 dollars they collected at the event the buying power of $4,050. Hockey Against Hunger 2020 not only helped fill the shelves at WFS, but helped fill the hearts of hockey players and fans who gave a super effort to a worthy cause.
