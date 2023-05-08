Westonka tennis.jpeg

The Westonka boys tennis squad picked up a pair of wins last week. (Submitted photo)

Robbie Davis and the Mound Westonka boys tennis teams had a shortened schedule this week due to weather but it was a productive one.

The varsity and JV teams traveled to Chaska on April 24 and put forth a fabulous effort. The varsity won 7-0 while the JV team won 5-1.

