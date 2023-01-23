Westonka boys swim.jpg

Sean Dolder and Eren Alemdar racing in the 400 free relay. (Submitted photo)

The Westonka boys swim team started off the week with a dual meet versus Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

Top swimmers for this meet were captain Bryce Helms with a first place in the 200 IM with a time of 2:18:08, Freshman Sean Dolder taking first place in the 100 breast at 1:15:55, Eren Alemdar taking first place in the 100 back with a time 1:09:52, and Wyatt Helms take first place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:31:40. Brody Helms took second place in the 500 freestyle and Connor Shaw took second in the 200 freestyle and third in 100 free. Due to MSHSL co-op rules Westonka is relegated to swim JV at Metro West conference meets. These placements reflect that.

