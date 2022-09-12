The Westonka boys soccer team had a pair of games over the last week, going 1-1 in them, leaving them 3-1 on the season.

After a hot start in their first two games, Orono came to Haddorf Field for a Tuesday night game. Orono scored two early goals, including a tough reverse kick that put the Spartans up by one early. A second goal came off a deflected cross, leaving the White Hawks playing from behind for the rest of the match. It was a hard fought and physical game, with both sides penalized in the waning minutes. The final score 0-2.

