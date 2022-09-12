The Westonka boys soccer team had a pair of games over the last week, going 1-1 in them, leaving them 3-1 on the season.
After a hot start in their first two games, Orono came to Haddorf Field for a Tuesday night game. Orono scored two early goals, including a tough reverse kick that put the Spartans up by one early. A second goal came off a deflected cross, leaving the White Hawks playing from behind for the rest of the match. It was a hard fought and physical game, with both sides penalized in the waning minutes. The final score 0-2.
Monticello came to Haddorf Field on hot and humid late summer afternoon. The White Hawks played down a few starters, with two players out on injury and a third serving a red card suspension, leaving other boys to step up. The competition was tough, as the Magic had suffered a home loss to the White Hawks last year, and immediately attacked. Senior captain Dylan Mather was injured stopping a breakaway, leaving the White Hawks even more shorthanded.
The home team took the lead on a great score by junior Frescesco Malamisura. After a flurry of additional Whitehawk attacks, the Magic tied it up with a fantastic outside rainbow shot to the far post. That left the score tied at half. The White Hawks were fouled in the box early in the second half, and senior Ben Neve took the penalty kick, slotting in a great shot to put the White Hawks up. The Magic would tie it up late, sending the game to overtime.
In the second five-minute overtime, senior Jesiah Hunter scored off a free kick with only a minute left. The White Hawks finished strong, winning 3-2.
Coming this week: at home vs Rockford, home vs St. Anthony, and away vs Southwest Christian.
