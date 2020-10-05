Westonka Boys Soccer won an easy game against Hutchinson Tuesday, Sept. 8. The first goal came in the eighth minute from a penalty kick by senior Jack Ryall after he was tripped in the penalty box. Junior captain Michael Doshan added a superb free kick goal from the edge of the penalty box just before the half. In the second half, Mound piled on four more goals from open play, with junior Manu Jordan and seniors Harry Moen, Jordan Barreto and Pete Timberg all getting on the score sheet. Junior keeper Kellen Baklund put in a notable shut-out performance in goal. Final Score: Mound 6 – Hutchinson 0.
Mound Westonka’s second contest of the week was a much more enthralling game under the Friday night lights at Holy Family in Victoria. From the outset the home team had the better of this contest, but Mound took the lead against the run of play in the 27th minute when senior captain Brayden Van Gelder tapped in from close range after junior captain Michael Doshan provided the cross. Holy Family tied the game up in the 49th minute when senior defenseman Gavin Lund banged home a closerange shot after a scramble resulting from a corner.
The next phase of the game was much more balanced and it really looked like either team could win. The tilt fell decidedly Holy Family’s way in the 73rd minute, though, as Mound senior captain Santi Phommahaxay was shown a straight red card for a tackle that came in a split second late on Holy Family senior forward Bishop Schugel. Schugel would have had an unobstructed path to the goalie to try and score without the trip and as such the red card call was the correct one to make.
The red card meant Mound would play the last 6 minutes with one man down, but more importantly it gave Holy Family an incredible burst of confidence that they could win the tie. The game winner came from Schugel with just 2 minutes to play when he shot a fairly harmless effort that was inadvertently steered past the goalkeeper by one of the Mound players. Holy Family scored again with 1 second left on the clock to win the match 3-1. A tense, thrilling contest where both teams left it all out on the field. Final Score: Holy Family 3 – Mound 1.
