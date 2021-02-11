The Westonka Boys Basketball team got the season rolling Jan. 16 with a non-conference game against South St. Paul. The White Hawks kept it close in the first half but were unable to come through with a win, losing 57-71. Leading the team was junior Jack Dallman with 19 points and 13 rebounds, followed by senior Jack Linder with 9 points.
Up next, the White Hawks hosted the Raiders from Hudson, Wisc. Once again, Westonka suffered a loss, 45 - 58, but the White Hawks looked stronger in the second half, outscoring the Raiders 30-28. Lead scorer was junior Jack Eberhart with 11 points, followed by Linder and senior Charlie Herder, each with 9 points. Dallman and senior Logan Leonard each recorded three steals.
With two key players returning for Westonka, conference play started on Jan. 26 with a match-up against Orono on the White Hawks home court. It was a closely contested battle but Westonka came out on top, 68-61. The team had 15 points off turn overs and 15 second-chance points. They were led by junior Jason Spaeth with 22 points and senior Santi Phommaxahay and Eberhart, each with 14.
For their second conference match-up, the White Hawks headed to Hutchinson. It was a tough, physical game that went into OT with Westonka coming away with a win, 62-54. Leading in points were Phommahaxay with 22 and Spaeth with 16. Leonard, Dallman and Spaeth each pulled in six rebounds.
The White Hawks are led by Coach Andre Phillips and have team captains in seniors Logan Leonard and Charlie Herder and junior Jake Dallman. The JV team, led by Coach Woody Balut, is currently 3-1.
