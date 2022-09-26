The Westonka White Hawks 12U baseball team returned to Cooperstown Dreams Park and the American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame Invitational. This was only the second time a team from Westonka has played in this tournament. The team traveled to the Home of Baseball, Cooperstown, New York the first week of August. In addition to competing against teams from around the country, members of the team were inducted into the American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame.
The week was more than just baseball. It was a cultural and life enriching experience for the team and family members that created memories to last a lifetime. They visited the National Baseball Hall of Fame, traded team pins, enjoyed many team get-togethers and played a lot of ball. It was a dream come true experience for all the boys and couldn’t have happened without some fabulous support.
Thank you to: AMY Construction, Cargill Starches, Sweeteners and Texturizers North America, Northwest Tonka Lions, Prestige Pools, Thaler Foundation, TruCairn Advisors, Dock & Lift, Inc., Minnesota Lakes Bank, MJT & Associates, Ovation Orthodontics, Scotty B’s, Westonka Jaycees, Eddie’s Auto & Marine Repair, Matt Trent Construction, Sportacular, Inc., State Farm - Colin Charlson, and West Lakes Dentistry.
The Cooperstown Dreams Park mission and goal is to promote high caliber of play and allow young players to experience the purity of baseball as it was meant to be. By stepping up to the plate, regardless of outcome, players leave with a sense of pride, dignity and accomplishment for having participated and become a part of history. It’s a place where the players are their own heroes.
The White Hawks hope to make this a tradition for their 12U teams going forward after a couple of years being missed due to Covid. This year’s team did an amazing job representing our community and again paving the way for future Westonka teams. This year’s team members included: Ethan Aud, Leyton Baklund, Erik Flom, Maxwell French, Cayden Kleinsasser, Grady Schlaerth, Charlie Slater, Kolton Steller, Harry Stillwell, Thomas Mitlyng and Will Mitlyng and coaches Chris Aud, Jim Kleinsasser and Dan Slater.
