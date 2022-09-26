IMG_3099 3.jpeg

The Westonka 12U team recently traveled to the Youth Baseball Hall of Fame Invite in Cooperstown. (Submitted photo)

The Westonka White Hawks 12U baseball team returned to Cooperstown Dreams Park and the American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame Invitational. This was only the second time a team from Westonka has played in this tournament. The team traveled to the Home of Baseball, Cooperstown, New York the first week of August. In addition to competing against teams from around the country, members of the team were inducted into the American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame.

The week was more than just baseball. It was a cultural and life enriching experience for the team and family members that created memories to last a lifetime. They visited the National Baseball Hall of Fame, traded team pins, enjoyed many team get-togethers and played a lot of ball. It was a dream come true experience for all the boys and couldn’t have happened without some fabulous support.

Load comments