The Westonka seventh grade girls basketball team took home gold in the Watertown-Mayer Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10.
This year’s team is off to a phenomenal start, having won seven of their first 10 games, the most recent three of which came in this dominant tourney performance.
Head coach Jason Kiner was interviewed prior to the tournament and focused his attention on team defense. Without question, “defense wins games and my team will always have the fundamental defensive components nailed down”, said Kiner.
After being highly recruited for his fifth year of head coaching duties, Kiner is ready to take this year by storm and the team is slotted to play in some of the more highly competitive tournaments in their region.
In the opener, Westonka faced off against the host team, Watertown-Mayer. What started out as a low scoring game in the first stanza, ended up with a checkmark in the White Hawks win column, with a final score of 31-21. Grace Schrempp led the scoring with a season high 16 points and managed to put the lady White Hawks on her back for the better part of the contest. Hayden Winther and Shelby McNatt contributed to the scoring punch with seven and four points, respectively. Aggressive and physical defensive play by Amelia Kliebenstein, Ryan Briggs and Sadie Mulder kept Watertown off balance and unable to make a push towards victory.
In the semifinal game, Westonka’s defense earned their high ranking by limiting a tough Hutchinson team to just 11 points. Key shutdown masters, Sage Kiner, Ava Biermann, Alex Gombola and Emma Spotts were forces to be reckoned with as the Tigers weren’t able to establish any form of inside presence. On the offensive side of the ball, Winther and Schrempp led the way with 21 of the White Hawks 22 points.
With a short break and time for fans to join the already raucous crowd, the White Hawks took the floor for the championship game against the dreaded Foley Falcons.
Nail biting would be an understatement when it comes to the pressure this game brought. In the opening two minutes, Westonka took charge with a hard-press defense, leading to four steals and eight quick points by Winther and Schrempp. The opposition was quickly hushed and what seemed like a blowout soon turned into a heated chess match between the two teams.
The first half ended with the White Hawks up by a score of 16-9. Within the first two minutes of the second half, the score was 16-14 and coach Kiner called a time out to reel-in the slack and set things straight. Talk about recovery and recognition of what needs to happen. The White Haws charged out of the timeout and took control of the game they had previously owned, outscoring the Falcons 14-1 for the remainder of the game, taking home gold with a 30-15 win.
Hayden Winther was on fire during the final game, knocking down shot after shot, finishing with 14 points in the game. Contributing to the surge was Schrempp (12), Mulder (2) and Biermann (2). A unique zone-style defense also helped keep the Falcons off the board and seal the deal for our local White Hawks.
After 10-games, the White Hawks now have seven wins and are being recognized in the national media for skills, thrills and defensive schemes that can’t be matched. The team is led by coaches Jason Kiner and Damian Winther and Midwest manager of the year Tiffany McNatt.
