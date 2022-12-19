Westonka 7th grade GBB.PNG

The Westonka seventh grade girls basketball team took home gold in the Watertown-Mayer Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10. (Submitted photo)

The Westonka seventh grade girls basketball team took home gold in the Watertown-Mayer Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10.

This year’s team is off to a phenomenal start, having won seven of their first 10 games, the most recent three of which came in this dominant tourney performance.

Load comments