The Westonka 5th-Grade Girls Basketball team took home the Third Place Championship in the MYAS Grade State Basketball Tournament, Feb. 27-28. During the weekend, the White Hawks went 3-1, earning them Third Place Trophy for the second consecutive year.
In the opening game, the White Hawks bested Osseo Maple Grove by a score of 22-10. The team was led by Grace Schrempp’s mental and physical toughness, as well as her team-leading 10 points. Westonka’s speedster, Sage Kiner, played shutdown defense and also knocked down 4 points to help solidify the win. Additional scoring came at the hands of Hayden Winther, Charlotte Huls, Sadie Mulder and Alex Gombola.
Westonka faced off against St. Louis Park in the quarterfinal game and jumped out to a quick lead, never having to look back. Hayden Winther led the scoring charge with 8 of the team’s 16 points, followed by Schrempp, Mulder and Gombola. Strong and physical defense by Shelby McNatt, Ryan Briggs and Sofia Jobin helped keep the Orioles to only 8 points.
In the semifinal game, the White Hawks faced a very difficult Moorhead team (who would go on to win the State Championship). In a hard-fought battle, the Spuds proved too strong for the Westonka, handing our girls their first loss in eight contests. Newcomer Ava Biermann got the White Hawks off to a quick start with a beautiful put-back jump shot. Schrempp and Kiner were solid offensively and Amelia Kliebenstein held up strong against the Moorhead inside post players.
The Third Place game saw Westonka square-off against Andover in front of a packed, standing room only crowd. Charlotte Huls set the tone early, knocking down a 3-point shot in the opening minute. With a press-heavy defensive game plan, the White Hawks were able to hold Andover to just 4 points on the day, resulting in a 14-4 win as well as Westonka’s second Third Place State Tournament finish in as many years.
Coaches Jason Kiner and Damian Winther could not be any happier with the success of this year’s team. In a post-game interview, Kiner said “mental toughness was key with this year’s group of girls. They never gave up and came prepared day in and day out. The results speak for themselves and we’re so proud of these kids.”
The 5th-Grade Girls would like to thank their loyal fans and supporters, and they look forward to showcasing their talent again next year, hopefully with a State Championship trophy to go along with tier two Third Place trophies!
