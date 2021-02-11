The Westonka Fifth-Grade girls traveling basketball team took second place in the Dassel-Cokato tournament Saturday, Jan. 30. In a tough opening game vs. the host team, Westonka came out on top with an 18-17 victory after Grace Schrempp sunk the game-winning shot with 20 seconds left on the clock. A back-and-forth battle saw Westonka and Dassel Cokato battle it out in continuous fashion. Hayden Winther led the scoring charge with 11 points for Westonka, but the superb defense of Sage Kiner, Charlotte Huls, Sadie Mulder and Alex Gombola proved too much for the Chargers.
In the second game, Westonka took charge from the opening tip and never looked back, eventually claiming a 22-13 victory and a coveted spot in the tournament championship. Schrempp and Kiner led the way in scoring with 9 and 6 points respectively. Winther, Mulder and forward Shelby McNatt also chipped into the scoring frenzy. Newcomers Sofia Jobin, Ava Biermann, Amelia Kliebenstein and Ryan Briggs played shutdown defense and were solid rebounders to help keep Hutchinson off the board.
In the championship game, the White Hawks faced off against a tough team from Becker. In the opening minute, McNatt got Westonka out to a quick lead with a strong drive to the basket. Winther continued her scoring punch, knocking down a team high 6 points. Sofia Jobin worked her magic by helping set up the offensive game plan and playing strong defense in the back court. Unfortunately, the White Hawks were outlasted by a tough Becker squad and couldn’t manage to pull out on top. The final score of 19-14 was actually far closer than the score may indicate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.