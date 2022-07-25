westonka 12U black.jpg

The Westonka 12U Black softball team finished fourth at the state tournament. Pictured front from left: Gretta Bode; second row, Charlotte Huls, Avery Eaton, Lexi Thelen, Rachel Keller, Shea Zachow; back row, Hayden Winther, Ellie Schaefer, Jamison Reinke, Keeley Zachow, Camryn Smith, Jaicy Hamrick. (Submitted photo)

The Westonka 12U Black softball team wrapped up the regular season by claiming second place in the 40-team State Qualifier tournament, followed up by a fourth place finish in the Tier 3 State tournament.

No other Westonka 12U team has ever finished this high in either tournament – a sign that this group of girls has something special and the future looks bright.

