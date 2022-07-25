The Westonka 12U Black softball team finished fourth at the state tournament. Pictured front from left: Gretta Bode; second row, Charlotte Huls, Avery Eaton, Lexi Thelen, Rachel Keller, Shea Zachow; back row, Hayden Winther, Ellie Schaefer, Jamison Reinke, Keeley Zachow, Camryn Smith, Jaicy Hamrick. (Submitted photo)
The Westonka 12U Black softball team wrapped up the regular season by claiming second place in the 40-team State Qualifier tournament, followed up by a fourth place finish in the Tier 3 State tournament.
No other Westonka 12U team has ever finished this high in either tournament – a sign that this group of girls has something special and the future looks bright.
Assistant coach, Jen Keller, who is a Westonka alum and Minnesota State High School Champion from 1997 said “I’ve been involved in coaching for 20 plus years and this group of girls just finished higher than any team in our community ever has. A second place finish in the qualifier and a fourth place finish in Tier 3 State is a major accomplishment and something this community will be talking about for years to come”.
Throughout the course of the two tournaments, the White Hawks had a record of 11-4, put up 103 hits, scored 80 runs and gave up just 59 runs (an average of 3.9 per game). Every single player contributed to the team’s success and brought something special to the field.
The workhorse on the rubber was the tall right hander, Jaicy Hamrick, throwing a total of 66 innings over the two weekends, striking out 63 batters and only giving up 23 walks. Youngster and hard throwing lefty, Avery Eaton was a solid closer who stepped in and shut down opponents at will in order to secure several victories. The team’s backstop, Jamison Reinke caught almost every inning and was dominant behind the plate, calling pitches, blocking balls and throwing out would-be base stealers at will.
Team defense reached a new peak with solid play, minimal errors and some highlight reel plays. The middle infield of Charlotte Huls and Hayden Winther was lights out and made all the right moves to keep the opposition off base, including multiple double plays. Corner infielders, Shea Zachow, Camryn Smith and Eaton were solid throughout the 15 games and rarely took a break. With some of the state’s top teams participating in both tournaments, the White Hawks outfield saw a ton of action with Rachel Keller, Ellie Schaefer, Gretta Bode, Keeley Zachow and Lexi Thelen holding down the fort in the thick grass. Keeley Zachow and Lexi Thelen each made several amazing catches that drew gasps from the packed stands and resulted in autograph sessions that lasted upwards of 30 minutes during postgame festivities.
The offense came alive from the very beginning and never took their foot off the gas pedal. Leading the team in hits and batting average was first year star, Gretta Bode, racking up 17 hits during the contests and finishing with a batting average of .586. The young speed demon, Thelen, led the team in on base percentage (.667) and multiple players stole upwards of 10 bases (Reinke, Huls, Winther, Bode, Thelen).
Heading into the NAFA National Tournament July 21-24, the White Hawks are 38-15 on the season and ranked No. 7 in the State out of a total of 474 teams. Quite impressive for a small community, particularly since the team finished higher than most of the local “big schools”, including Chanhassen, Orono and Waconia. A testament that hard work pays off.
Head coach Steve Huls, said “this year’s team reminds me of being a young player – they never quit.”
