The Orono-Westonka Warriors girls hockey 15B team captured third place at the state tournament in Moorhead, the weekend of March 18-20.
It was a dicey beginning to the playoff run for the Warriors as they were seeded No. 4 in the District tournament and dropped their first game. After rebounding to defeat the No. 2 District seed, the Warriors proceeded to then knock off the No. 1 District seed and earned a trip to Regions as second place finishers in District play.
In Region play, the Warriors won their first game and proceeded to win a three overtime thriller in the region semi-final to qualify for state, eventually earning the No. 2 seed out of Regions.
The Warriors began the State tournament in the quarterfinals playing their best hockey of the season. A 3-0 shutout victory in the quarterfinal against a tough Owatonna team moved the Warriors on to the State semifinal against Grand Rapids-Greenway (GRG).
Play was fierce versus Grand Rapids but unable to solve the GRG goalie, the Warriors dropped the game 4-0.
The challenges of playoff hockey going back to district play had served the Warriors well and they were prepared to rebound in the third place game versus Edina, a team the Warriors had lost to and tied earlier in the season.
The game was well played by both teams with solid goaltending all around but the Warriors were determined to play their best game of the season. The Warriors opened the scoring late in the first period and followed that with another goal early in the second period to lead the game 2-0.
After a second period goal by Edina to bring the score to 2-1, the Warriors once again separated from Edina early in the third with another goal to bring the score to 3-1.
From there, the Warriors defense locked down and eliminated chances for Edina to cut into the Warrior lead.
With the 3-1 victory, the Warriors secured third place at the State Tournament in Moorhead, MN.
