On Feb. 9, Orono Girls Basketball hosted New Prague for their second conference meet of the year. It would be a very different meeting than the first time, when Orono won 78-26. Absent from the first game, New Prague’s Hannah Wedeking scored 29 points against the Lady Spartans and helped the Trojans keep the game close throughout.
Orono started the game on a 14-2 run. At the 12-minute mark, New Prague came out in a 2-2-1 press that challenged the Spartans. Within a couple of minutes, New Prague had tied the game at 16. Turnovers and missed shots provided the opening for New Prague to close the gap. But with the help of their own full court press, Orono got back on track, got their transition game going and went into the halftime break up 37-31.
The score was tied again 43-43 at the 12-minute mark in the second half. On the following possession, New Prague hit a 3-point shot to go up 46-43. Orono continued to attack. Buckets by Lauren Knudson, Elle Johnson and Kayla Kallenbach put the Lady Spartans up 49-48 with 10 minutes remaining. Kallenbach’s aggressive drive regained the lead that would not be relinquished. The Spartans pushed the lead out to double digits on consecutive baskets by Haley Paulson and Eliza McKown at 61-50 with 5 to go. Final score was 71-62.
The Trojans were led by Hannah Wedeking in all phases of the game. She nearly posted a triple double, scoring 29 points, 11 rebounds and grabbing eight steals.
The Lady Spartans were led by junior Kaila Youngs with15 points and 12 rebounds. Junior Eliza McKown added 15 points, while senior Elle Johnson added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Scoring were McKown (15), Youngs (15), Paulson (12), Johnson (11), L. Knudson (9), Kallenbach (7) and Knooihuizen (2). Rebounds were had by Youngs (12), Johnson (10) and Knooihuizen (8) and assists by Paulson (6) and Kallenbach/L. Knudson (4).
SPARTANS HOST JAGUARS
Feb. 12 the Orono Spartans hosted the Jordan Jaguars and celebrated their four senior basketball players. Team captains Sophia Gunderson, Elle Johnson, Julia Knudson and Haley Paulson are playing their final high school season for the Spartans. Three of the four have played together since their early days in the K-3 program at Schumann Elementary School.
Haley Paulson, who played her youth basketball in the Edina basketball association, was a constant foe during their travel team tournaments. It was a fun-filled night where stories, pictures and special messages were shared by the girls and their closest friends and mentors. Each senior was introduced at the start of the game, with heartfelt words shared by their teammates and head coach. Their contributions to the basketball program and the Orono community were highlighted during the evening as messages from old AAU and travel coaches, teammates, teachers, special friends and family members were shared throughout.
One member of the 2019-2020 team, Kayla Cuthbertson, aka “Boots,” shared some funny and thoughtful musings with each of the seniors from her new home in New York. She made everyone laugh but also reminded us all what sports and being part of this basketball team is all about. It’s about teamwork, camaraderie and selflessness, she said. Her message to the girls was “remember, we hoop best when we hoop together.”
The game versus Jordan started out differently than most. Senior Julia Knudson, 3-time team captain and 2-time All Conference recipient, suffered a season-ending knee injury during preseason workouts. It was a sudden end to her Orono playing career. As part of the Senior Night celebration, she suited up in her uniform, participated in starting lineup introductions and started the game. Both teams lined up as if it would be a normal tip-off. With the tip going directly to Jordan’s Lexi Hagen, she scored a quick layup. Orono inbounded the ball to Lauren Knudson. In a touching moment and a show of true sportsmanship by the Jordan team, Julia Knudson received a pass under the basket from her younger sister, Lauren, to score a layup. Following some hugs, high fives and a few tears, it was game time.
In what was expected to be a competitive game the Jaguars came in with a 6-2 record, their only losses to Holy Family and Waconia. Led by 5’10” guard Lexi Hagen and 6’1” post Jenna Kluxdal, Jordan was the bigger, more physical team. At 6-1 on the year, it would be important for Orono to be aggressive on defense, get their transition offense going and dictate the pace of play against Jordan.
Beginning with a 2-2 tie, a 3-point basket by Haley Paulson got the scoring started for the Spartans. Ellie Hellgerson from the Jaguars tied it up with a 3-point basket at the 14:30 mark. But back-to-back 3’s and a free throw by the Jaguars extended their lead to 12-5. Baskets by Grace Knooihuizen and Eliza McKown closed the gap to 12-10 at the 11:30 mark. Overall, the Lady Spartans started out a bit slow on the offensive end, struggling to finish at the rim against the taller Jordan team. Solid defense kept the game tied at 17 halfway through the first half. Behind the scoring of Eliza McKown and Haley Paulson in the first half, the Spartans went into the halftime break with a 6-point lead at 35-29.
The Spartans were able to extend their lead in the second half, getting up by as much as 14 with 6 minutes to go. But strong games from Hagen (17 points, 11 rebounds, three assists), Payton Duis (11 points, seven rebounds) and Kluxdal (9 points, seven rebounds, three assists) kept the game competitive. Orono eventually came away with a win 61-54.
Throughout the evening, the Spartans were continuously challenged by the size of the Jaguar defenders. The Spartans shot 17-48 in the paint on the night. However, they made up for it with good perimeter shooting. The Spartans shot 8-13 from 3-point range. Haley Paulson led the team shooting 5-6 from deep and leading all scorers with 21 points.
Scoring were Paulson (21), L. Knudson (9), Youngs (8), McKown (7), Kallenbach/Knooihuizen (6) and Gunderson/J. Knudson (2). Rebounds were had by Paulson/Youngs (8), Johnson (7) and Kallenbach (6) with assists by Youngs (5) and L. Knudson (3). Johnson also made four steals.
ORONO JV
The Junior Varsity team split their games this week, beating New Prague but losing to a talented Jordan team.
In the New Prague game, Orono did not shoot the ball well but went strong to the basket, earning 34 trips to the free throw line. Estelle Atkinson led the way in this game, recording a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Mady Davis had five blocks; Freya Clifford had four.
In the Jordan game the Spartans came up against a young, talented group. Jordan pressed the Spartans full court the entire game. At halftime, Orono was down 15 points, but coming out in the second half the Spartans went on a 20-to6 run that cut the deficit to 1. That was the closest the team got; the team ended up losing by 13 points. Jada Abed led the team with 10 points and took a charge during the game.
C SQUAD
The C Squad also split their games this week, beating New Prague and losing to Jordan. The New Prague game was exciting but the outcome looked grim in the second half when they got down by 10. But Navaeh Alwan hit two 3-pointers and two free throws to bring the Orono team back into the game. Once we got the lead, Alwan and Peyton Manson hit 4-4 free throws late in the game to hold onto a 40-39 victory. Tori Maas led the team in rebounds with seven. Natalie Close contributed three blocks and two steals to lead the defense.
The Jordan game started out close, going into the halftime break with a 22-17 lead. But the Lady Spartans were unable to convert enough of their free throws in the second half, resulting in a 40-27 loss. Tori Maas led the team with 10 points and six rebounds.
