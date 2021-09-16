Just 12 days into the high school swim and dive season, and the racing has begun. Mound Westonka Holy Family (MWHF) welcomed Orono, Benilde-St. Margaret’s (BSM) and Delano to the pool Saturday, Aug. 28 for the annual Tim Daly invitational. This season kickoff event honors long time MWHF swim coach Tim Daly.
Coach Ben Hanson’s MWHF Girls Swim and Dive team has a strong lineup of seasoned upper classmen, new seventh- and eighth-graders and an exciting trio of first year divers.
“I love seeing new faces on the team and these girls are so fun to swim with,” said Ellen Ries (captain, SR). “It’s so motivating to be back in the pool with a huge crowd cheering in the stands,” added Kathryn Collins (captain, SR).
Known to leave ears ringing, the relay events of the Tim Daly invitational lived up to their reputation. The team of Kristin Collins (JR), Kate Johnston (JR), Annie Springer (captain, SR) and Jaylyn Storm (JR) finished just behind Delano in the 200 Medley Relay. Delano set a new pool record when they out touched MWHF’s Catherine Dueck (SO), Storm, Springer and Collins to win the 200 Freestyle relay; E. Ries, Abigail Ries (SO), Annemarie Johnson (FR) and Dueck took third in the 400 Freestyle relay behind Orono and Delano.
Delano senior Emma Kern looked ready to race after competing in the Olympic Trials in Omaha this summer. She kicked off the individual events by setting a new pool record with a top place finish in the 200 Freestyle, followed by Orono, BSM and MWHF’s E. Ries. Always a strong performer, MWHF’s Dueck was impressive in the 200 IM, taking first place followed by Delano, Orono and MWHF’s Springer.
The 50 Freestyle proved to be a fast final heat with Delano out touching BSM for the win with MWHF’s Storm finishing third. Kern was a force in the 100 Butterfly, finishing 4.37 seconds ahead of BSM and setting her second pool record of the day. Delano swept the 100 Freestyle with top 3 finishes ahead of BSM and MWHF’s Storm, who came in fifth place.
MWHF’s E. Ries took third in the 500 Freestyle behind Delano and BSM. The 100 Backstroke went to BSM with Delano with MWHF’s Kristin Collins finishing fifth. Dueck made it a perfect meet in her individual events with a first place finish in the 100 Breaststroke, followed by teammates Johnston in second and Johnson in fifth.
The MWHF divers bring an exciting addition to the team. Former gymnasts Bailey Monette, Sammy Christensen and Callie Brown wowed the crowed with tight lines, smooth entry and an impressive mix of difficulty. Monette earned third highest in dive points with Christensen and Brown earning fifth and sixth. These talented young divers will be fun to watch as this season progresses.
