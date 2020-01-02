The Orono and Westonka Boys’ Swim and Dive Teams have had a very busy couple of weeks, and both teams are looking forward to a little downtime to focus on practice. They have had several meets the past couple weeks, and it will be nice to take time to practice over winter break. These athletes spend a lot of their days waking up for 7:00 a.m. practices over break, and several two a day practices. These young men don’t complain about it - and they are having fun at the practices even if the workouts are hard. The Orono and Westonka Swim and Dive teams practice together but they compete as two separate teams. All non-invitational meets will be double dual meets where both Orono and Westonka will be competing against the third school.
On Dec. 16, the two teams hosted Benilde St-Margarets (BSM) at the Orono pool. BSM did beat Orono, 56-45, but Orono had some strong swims. The Varsity 200 Yard Medly Relay took second with a time of 1:57.60 with freshman Kaden Starcznski, Franklin Schwendimann and juniors Vasili Nicklow and Josh Pusch swimming the relay. Eighth grader, Jackson Gilster took second in the JV 200 Yard Free with a time of 2:21.90 followed by freshman Eli Hamer coming in at 2:37.67. Starcznski came in third in the Varsity 200 Yard Free with a time of 2:05.91. Freshman Jack Thomspon took second in the JV 200 IM with 2:41.63. Eighth grader Owen Gagne out touched the BSM swimmer for first place in the Varsity 200 IM with a time of 2:05.06 and Pusch took third place with a 2:22.77. Sophomore, John Fort, took second place in the Varsity 50 Free with a time of 23.77 followed by junior, Henry Luetmer, coming in at 23.91.
Orono was the only team bringing divers to the meet. Sophomore, Nicolas Fogle, scored 212.65 points for the JV diving and sophomores Franklin Schwendimann and Rylan Hunt scored 156.60 and 139.50, respectively. V. Nicklow took first place in the JV 100 Fly with a 1:06.57 and freshman Colin Ziegler took third with a 1:18.79. Pusch took second in the Varsity 100 Fly with 1:02.13. Luetmer took second in the Varsity 100 Free with a 54.61 followed by Schwendimann taking third with 57.96. Gagne took first in the Varsity 500 Free with a 5:22.41. The JV 200 Free Relay took second place with a 2:01.05 with sophomores Peter Nicklow, Nicolas Fogle, freshman Adam Trongard and seventh grader Stewart Royal swimming the relay.
The Varsity 200 Free Relay also took second place with a 1:38.76 with Schwendimann, Gagne, Luetmer and Fort swimming. Eighth grader, Walter Royal, took first in the JV 100 Back with 1:10.27, followed by a third place finish from Thompson at 1:24.66. Orono took second and third place in the Varsity 100 Back with Starcznski coming in at 1:06.06 and Fort at 1:07.34. Sophomore, Eli Hamer, took second in the JV 100 Breast with a 1:23.51 and Gilster took third with a 1:25.01. Vasili Nicklow took second in the Varsity 100 Breast with a 1:15.62. Orono’s JV 400 Free Relay took first place with a 4:40.41 with Trongard, Hamer, Fogle and eighth grader Riley Jeremiason swimming. The Varsity 400 Free Relay team took second place with a 3:40.68 with Pusch, Gagne, Fort and Luetmer swimming.
The Westonka team is small, but mighty and the few swimmers cannot rack up a large number of team points, but the swimmers are continuing to put up some impressive times. The Varsity 200 Medley Relay took second place with a 1:53.67 time swam by seniors Kevin Zhang, Nick Ramacier, and juniors Josh Johnston and Eli Pressman. Johnston took second in the Varsity 100 Yard Freestyle with a 50.78, followed by Pressman taking third with 56.12. Zhang took third place in the Varsity 500 Yard Freestyle with a 6:17.88, followed by Ramacier taking fourth with 6:19.55. The Westonka Varsity 200 Yard Freestyle Relay took second with 1:41.15 with the same relay team swimming. Eighth grader, Bryce Helms took third place in the Varsity 100 Yard Backstroke with a 1:23.40. Johnston took first place in the Varsity 100 Yard Breaststroke with a 1:00.69.
On Dec. 18, the two teams headed to Dassel-Cokato for their last meet of 2019. The Westonka team took a lot of first places in this meet. The Westonka Varsity 200 Medley Relay with a 1:48.35 with Johnston, junior Eli Pressman and seniors Nick Ramacier and Kevin Zhang swimming. Pressman took first in the Varsity 200 Free followed by senior Henry Ness coming in second with 2:05.10. Johnston took first in the Varsity 200 IM with a 2:02.50. Zhang took first in the Varsity 50 Free with a 24.72. Pressman took first in the Varsity 100 Fly with a 1:03.84 and Zhang took first in the 100 Varsity Free with a 53.64. Ness took first place in the Varsity 500 Free with a 5:38.93. The Varsity 200 Free Relay team took first with a 1:42.73 with Zhang, Pressman, Ness and senior Dylan McManus swimming. Johnston took second in the Varsity 100 Back with a 1:10.51 and Ramacier took second in the Varsity 100 Breast with a 1:12.61.
The Westonka Varsity 400 Free Relay team took second place with a 3:55.42 with Ness, Helms, Ramaicer and Johnston swimming. The Orono team also put up some impressive times during this meet. The Varsity 200 Medley Relay team took first with a 1:53.09 with Schwendimann, Gagne, V. Nicklow and Fort swimming. Pusch took first in the Varsity 200 Free with a 2:06.95 followed closely by V. Nicklow taking second at 2:09.29. W. Royal took first in the Varsity 200 IM with a 2:19.83 followed by Fort coming in third at 2:25.38. Gagne took first in the Varsity 50 Free with a 25.20 followed by Pusch taking second with a 25.41. The Varsity 200 Free Relay took first place with a flat 1:41 the race was swam by Fort, V. Nicklow, Schwendimann and W. Royal. The next swim meet will be an invitational on January 4th at The JEAN K Freeman Aquatic Center at The University of Minnesota at 9:15 AM.
