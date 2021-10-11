The Mound Westonka – Holy Family (MWHF) Girls Swim and Dive team visited the Delano Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 23 and walked away with their first conference loss of the season.
MWHF took the top spot in five of the eight individual events, and one of the three high point earning relays. Delano showed their depth, earning considerable points with second and fourth place finishes. Holy Family’s Ellen Ries (SR, captain) and Catherine Dueck (SO) had perfect meets, taking first in both of their individual events.
Ries earned a first place position in one of her strongest events, the 200 Freestyle (2:01:06) followed by Annemarie Johnson (FR) in fourth nd Kristin Collins (JR) finishing fifrh. Dueck swam an impressive 200IM (2:13:86), earning a win with Annie Springer (SR, captain) finishing second and Abigail Ries (SO) in fifth.
Delano showed their speed in the 50 Freestyle, earning the top three spots. MWHF’s Kathryn Collins (SR, captain) took fourth (27:35) followed by sisters Izzy Sullivan (JR) in fifth and Onna Sullivan (FR) sixth.
Despite her height, strength and technique, Annie Springer was out touched in the 100 Butterfly by just 00:37, finishing in second place (1:02:11) with teammates Camille Ness (FR) and Courtney French (JR) finishing fifth and sixth. Catherine Dueck was on fire in the 100 Freestyle, clocking in at 53:95 and handily taking the top spot. Ka. Collins finished fourth and Kate Johnston (JR) fifth.
E. Ries won the 500 Freestyle by a body length (5:31:35) with Johnson in third and French in fifth. Kr. Collins led the team in the 100 Backstroke with a third place finish (1:07:72) followed by Ness and O. Sullivan in fifth and sixth. Johnston remains perfect in each of her 100 Breaststroke races this season with another firth place finish (1:10:41) ahead of teammates A. Ries in fourth and Hannah Hall (SR, captain) in fifth.
Ben Hanson pulled together a winning line-up for the 200 Freestyle Relay. Dueck, E. Ries, Springer and Johnston took the top spot (1:42:96) with A. Ries, Johnson, Ka. Collins and Ness finishing fourth.
Kr. Collins, Johnston, Ness and I. Sullivan took second in the 200 Medley Relay with O. Sullivan, Johnson, Springer and A. Ries finishing fourth. Delano won the 400 Freestyle with E. Ries, Ka. Collins, Kr. Collins and Dueck finishing second ahead of O. Sullivan, Hall, I. Sullivan and French in fourth.
Delano proved to be strong on the diving board, earning first place. MWHF’s Bailey Monette took second after a series of well executed dives, including back summersault, 1 ½ twist which earned her scores of 6.5, 6.5 and 7.0. Sammy Christensen finished fifth with Lauren Russ finishing sixth after filling out the Varsity roster in place of an injured Callie Brown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.