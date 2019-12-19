The Orono Boys Swim and Dive Team and the Westonka Boys Swim and Dive Team both kicked off their official practices the week of Thanksgiving. The shortened week and snow did not prevent swimmers from getting in some practice. The two teams will practice together each week, but will compete separately throughout the season. Coach Ben Hanson is coaching both teams for the second year. There is a new assistant coach this year, Coach Cheryl Kittelson, who has been coaching the Westonka Girls team with Coach Hanson.
“I am looking forward to this season. We have so many new and experienced swimmers this season - and several of our swimmers put in the time to swim club through the off season, “ said an optimistic Coach Hanson.
Diver’s Coach Todd Hansen, is equally optimistic, and is looking forward to working with the three divers from both teams. The team captains this year are Orono juniors, Josh Pusch and Henry Luetmer and Westonka seniors Kevin Zhang and Nick Ramacier. This week the teams were in Richfield on Dec.10 at 5:30. At the Orono pool at on Dec.12, the team hosted a meet against Waconia.
