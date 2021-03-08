The Orono Mound Westonka (OMW) Boys Swim and Dive teams changed the record board at Waconia Feb. 18, setting four new records for the Waconia pool.
The Waconia meet was the last regular season meet for the OMW teams. The JV 200-Yard Medley Relay took first place with a 2:07.22 with seventh-grader Simon Vinton, sophomore Eli Hamer, eighth-grader Stewart Royal and sophomore Jack Thompson swimming.
The Orono Varsity 200-Yard Medley Relay also took first place with a 1:47.25 and swimming the relay for Varsity were sophomore Kaden Starcznski, eighth-grader Owen Gagne, senior Josh Pusch and ninth-grader Walter Royal. The Mound Westonka Varsity relay team took third place with a 1:56.81 and swimming the race were ninth-grader Bryce Helms, senior Josh Johnston, senior Eli Pressman and seventh-grader Eren Alemdar.
S. Royal took first in the JV 200-Yard Free with 2:15.98 followed by Thomspon with 2:16.39. Pusch took second in the Varsity 200-Yard Free with a 1:58.99 followed by Pressman with a 1:59.11 and Starcznksi with a 1:59.11.
Sophomore Colin Ziegler took second in the JV 200-Yard IM with a 2:31.62 followed by sophomore Adam Trongard with a 2:31.78. Johnston took first, and set a pool record, in the Varsity 200-Yard IM with a 1:58.07 followed by W. Royal with a 2:12.13 and Gagne at 2:12.33.
Eighth-grader Justin Barry came in second in the JV 50 Yard Free with 29.21 followed by eighth-grader Liam Donahue at 31.19. Senior Henry Luetmer took second in the Varsity 50 Free with a 22.86 followed by junior John Fort coming in at 22.94.
Junior Nick Fogle scored 219.50 points for Orono in the diving and seventh-grader Bjorn Jaenchen scored 143.95. In a quick turnaround from diving, Jaenchen took first in the JV 100-Yard Fly with a 1:22.95 followed by Barry with a 1:27.16. Pusch took second in the Varsity 100-Fly with a 58.37 followed by Vasili Nicklow coming in at 1:01.86.
Ziegler took first place in the JV 100 Free with a 59.26. Fort took second in the Varsity 100 Free with a 50.74 followed closely by Luetmer with a 50.94 and Helms with a 56.76.
Donahue took first in the JV 500 Free with a 6:08.02 followed by Thompson with a 6:15.65. Starcznski took took second in the Varsity 500 Free with a 5:17.10 followed by W. Royal with a 5:27.11.
The JV 200-Yard Free Relay took first with a 1:58.95 with Trongard, Jaenchen, Barry and Donahue swimming. The Varsity 200-Yard Free Relay set the pool record with a 1:34.70 with Fort, junior Peter Nicklow, V. Nicklow and Luetmer swimming.
Fogle took second in the JV 100-Yard Back with a 1:22.30. Freshman Riley Jeremiason took second in the Varsity 100 Back with a 1:03.13 followed by freshman Jackson Gilster at 1:07.84.
Trongard took first in the JV 100 Breast with a 1:16.86 followed by S. Royal at 1:24.28. Johnston set another pool record with his 57.91 in the Varsity 100 Breast, and Gagne came in at 1.06.21.
The Orono JV 400-Yard Free Relay took second place with a 4:46.54 and with Jaenchen, Donahue, seventh-grader Luke Hamer and ninth-grader Caden Barnes swimming.
This ended the boys regular season, and now they are entering the weeks of taper leading up to the sections, which will be held March 11-12.
