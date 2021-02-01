The Orono Westonka Boys Swim and Dive teams are practicing as one team, but compete as two separate teams during competition. The swimmers are coached by Ben Hanson and assistant coach Cheryl Kittelson and the diving team is coached by Todd Hansen. The teams hosted Benilde-St. Margaret’s for their first competitive meet at the Orono swimming pool on Jan. 19 after two weeks of practice in the pool. Although the team was able to do some dryland workouts during the month of December, the lack of a swimming pool has challenged each swimming athlete across the state to be back in swimming shape. The Orono Westonka boys hosted a mock meet on Jan. 17 to give head coach Ben Hanson an idea of what each swimmer should swim during the real competitive meet.
“All the athletes were excited to be back in the pool. It’s clear that we have only had a couple weeks of pool practice, but both teams have tremendous energy and enthusiasm. We should see some swimmers put up good times in the weeks ahead,“ said an optimistic Coach Ben Hanson.
During our online virtual team meeting, the five team captains from the two teams talked and shared why they loved swimming. The captains reflected on their memories of swim team and the camaraderie of the two teams. The mixed swim team is made up of boys in seventh grade through 12 grade from Orono and Mound-Westonka, having strong leaders in the upper grades from both schools has helped bring the range of ages together. Swimming is a lifelong sport and many swimmers keep it up after their competitive high school years are behind them.
