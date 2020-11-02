by jennifer knutson
FOR LAKER PIONEER
On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Orono had the opportunity to compete against the Minnetonka High School Girls Swim and Dive team, the Class AA (big schools) second place team at the state meet last year. In the Varsity portion of the competition, Orono won two events, and finished second in two others, a strong showing against such a powerhouse Minnetonka team. In diving, Makena Rasmussen was the event champion with a score of 234.65. The relay team of Kaelyn Knutson (10), Caroline Close (11), Addie Thalhuber (10), and Hailey Ball (10) took a first-place victory in the Varsity 400 Freestyle Relay. Sophomore Hailey Ball finished second in the Varsity 200 IM with a time of 2:18.03. Junior Caroline Close came in second in the Varsity 50 Free, finishing in 26.25. The others rounding out Orono’s trio of Varsity divers were eighth grader Callie Brown with a score of 130.85 for fifth place and Senior Brigitte Albertson placing sixth with a score of 129.75.
Thursday of the same week, Orono traveled to Hutchinson to take on the class A (small schools) second place state finishers from last year. The energy at the meet was so high that Hutchinson’s live stream technology didn’t work until midway through the meet, but that didn’t stop the Spartans from posting some solid performances. The first win of the night came in the JV 200 IM when Junior Nova Tseng posted a lifetime best of 2:34.21. In the Varsity heat of the 200 IM, Sophomore Hailey Ball was just barely out-touched by a Hutch swimmer, finishing second in 2:17.31, a season-best time. A lineup of young swimmers left their mark on the Varsity 50 Free. Elle Davis (8), Ella Johnson (9), and Addie Furst (8) finished second, third and fifth with times of 26.59, 26.63, and 27.57.
In the second half of the meet, Sophomore Kaelyn Knutson swam the Varsity 100 Fly in a lifetime best 1:03.40, finishing second to Hutch phenom Grace Hanson, a US Olympic Trials qualifier in the 50 Meter Freestyle. Orono Juniors Tessa Cordes and Sydney Govrik also had strong showings in the Varsity 100 Fly, finishing with season-best times of 1:05.20 and 1:06.36. Addie Thalhuber (10) was the top finisher for the Spartans in the Varsity 100 Free, coming in third with a time of 56.36. She was closely followed by Lila James (9) in 57.08 and Caroline Close (11) in 57.47. Orono pulled off victories in both the JV and Varsity 500 Free. Seventh grader Celia Howard won the JV 500 with a time of 6:19.83, a nearly eight-second improvement. Sophomore Hailey Ball fought for the Varsity win, holding off Hutch with a 5:29.15 finish. Orono captured second, third and fourth place in the Varsity 100 Back. Kaelyn Knutson (10) led the Spartans with a 1:04.26, followed by Reilly Anderson (8) in 1:06.96 and Elle Davis (8) in 1:09.10. The 100 Breast, historically a very strong event for Orono, proved to be a highlight once again. Freshman Olivia Monger won the JV event with a time of 1:30.16. The Varsity race saw Sophomore Skye Thalhuber post a season best time of 1:10.60 and a second place finish. Although the young Spartan team came up short, a few close races and no diving points proved that the Orono team can hold their own against a dominant team like Hutch.
