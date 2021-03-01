The Orono Mound Westonka Boys Swim and Dive Team competed in Chaska on Feb. 2, against the Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks.
The Orono Mound Westonka team was scheduled to host Bloomington Kennedy on Feb. 4, but the meet was postponed due to icy roads and Covid quarantines of the Bloomington bus drivers. The Orono Mound Westonka swim team is coached by Ben Hanson, assistant coach Cheryl Kittleson and Diving Coach Todd Hansen.
The JV 200 Yard Medley Relay team took second place with a 2:30.53, with Justin Barry, Simon Vinton, Luke Hamer and Liam Donahue swimming. The Varsity 200 Yard Medley Relay also took second place with a 1:41.72, with captains from Orono, Henry Luetmer and Josh Pusch, captain from Westonka Josh Johnston and Orono junior John Fort. Eighth grader Liam Donahue took 4th place in the JV Boys 200 Yard Free with a 2:30.93 followed by freshman Caden Barnes taking fourth with a 2:51.85. Senior captain from Mound Westonka, Eli Pressman took fourth place with a 1:58.20, followed by Pusch with a 2:01.98. Orono sophomore, Jack Thompson, took third in the JV 200 Yard IM with a 2:37.55 followed by Orono sophomore Adam Trongard with a 2:38.51. Johnston, took first in the Varsity 200 Yard IM with a 1:57.79 and Orono freshman Walter Royal took fourth with a 2:11.49. Orono junior, Peter Nicklow, took first in the JV 50 Yard Free with a 25.74. Luetmer took second in the Varsity 50 Yard Free with a 22.93 followed by Fort coming in at 23.14. Orono diving took spotlight again with junior Nick Fogle taking first place with a score of 233.40. Seventh grader, Bjorn Jaenchen did not disappoint with a score of 132.50. Orono eighth grader, Stewart Royal took fourth place in the JV 100 Yard Fly with a 1:21.12. Pusch took second in the Varsity 100 Yard Fly with a 59.82 followed closely by teammate W. Royal coming in at 59.86 for third. P. Nicklow took fourth in the JV 100 Yard Free with a 59.12. Fort took second in the Varsity 100 Yard Free with a 51.89 followed by Pressman coming in at 52.20 for third. Thompson took first in the JV 500 Yard Free with a 6:12.11 followed by Donahue taking second with a 6:18.04. Orono sophomore Kaden Starcznski came in third for the Varsity 500 Free with a 5:16.74. The Orono JV 200 Yard Free Relay took second with Trongard, Jaenchen, freshman Caden Barnes and eighth grader Justin Barry swimming a 2:03.02. Taking first for the Varsity 200 Yard Relay were Johnston, Fort, Pressman and Luetmer swimming a quick 1:31.59. Orono also took third in the Varsity 200 Yard Free Relay with a 1:40.45 swam by freshman Owen Gagne, freshman Jackson Gilster, senior captain Vasili Nicklow and W. Royal. Starcznksi took third in the Varsity 100 Yard Back with a 1:04.00 followed closely by Luetmer coming in fourth with a 1:04.03. Vinton took first for the JV 100 Breast with a 1:23.71 followed by Barry taking third with a 1:33.06 and seventh grader from Mound Westonka, Eren Alemdar taking fourth with a 1:55.01. No surprises with the Varsity 100 Yard Breast with Johnston taking first at 59.10, followed by Gagne with a 1:09.16 and sophomore Eli Hamer taking third with a 1:16.28. Taking third for the JV 400 Yard Free Relay was Orono sophomore Colin Zigler, Alemdar, Donahue and seventh grader Luke Hamer with a 4:48.18. The Orono Mound Westonka combined relay teams took first, second and third for the Varsity 400 Yard Free Relay with Pressman, W. Royal, V Nicklow and freshman Riley Jeremiason swimming a 3:38.51 for first, Gagne, Starcznkski, Fogle and Pusch taking second with a 3:48.51 and Vinton, Thompson, Westonka freshman Bryce Helms and E. Hamer taking third with a 4.05.46.
The Orono Mound Westonka team swam at Minnetonka on February 9 followed by a home meet against Hutchinson on February 11. Most swim meets are now being live streamed, so if you are interested in cheering on the Orono Mound Westonka teams from your living room, please check the hosting school’s web site for livestream links. This past week has been extremely cold, but the swimmers are still showing up in shorts and flip flops.
