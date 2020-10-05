It was a busy week for the Mound Westonka Holy Family (MWHF) Girls Swim and Dive. The team lost its first contest of the season at the 2019 #3 ranked Delano on Sept. 15 and won at home against Waconia on Sept. 17. MWHF is without divers this season, resulting in all diving points being awarded to the opponents.
MWHF freshman Catherine Dueck had a perfect week in her individual events. Dueck took the top spot against Delano in the 200 Freestyle and 500 Freestyle and against Waconia in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle.
MWHF junior Annie Springer continued her stellar season with a first place finish in the 100 Fly against Delano and the 200 IM and 500 Freestyle against Waconia. Freshman Abigail Ries gave MWHF a first place finish in the 200 IM against Delano and second place finishes against Waconia in the 200 Freestyle and 100 Breaststroke. MWHF’s Kristin Collins (soph.) had an impressive second place finish in the 100 Back against Delano’s 2019 State Champion back stroker, Emma Kern.
MWHF relay teams continue to contribute to the point totals with second place finishes against Delano in the 200 Medley Relay (Collins; Kate Johnston, soph.; Springer; Jaylyn Storm, soph.), 400 Freestyle Relay (Storm, E. Ries, A. Ries, Dueck) and was out touched by 0.00.16 in the 200 Freestyle Relay (Storm; E. Ries; Captain Alyssa Bourdon, sr.; Dueck).
The team took the top spot in the 200 Freestyle Relay against Waconia (Storm, Dueck, E. Ries, Springer) and 400 Freestyle Relay (E. Ries; Captain Ava Kittelson, sr.; A. Ries; Kathryn Collins, jr.) with a second place finish in the 200 Medley Relay (Dueck, Johnston, Springer, Storm).
