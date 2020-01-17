The Orono Boys’ Swim and Dive and the Westonka Boys’ Swim and Dive competed in the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center at the University of Minnesota. Both teams practice together under the guidance of head coach Ben Hanson and assistant coach Cheryl Kittleson but the teams compete as two separate teams during competition. The boys swam in two separate pools and divisions at the Maroon and Gold meet. This made it extra complicated for spectators to cheer on both teams and challenged to watch both teams, but the camaraderie of these swimmers was witnessed by all the cheering both pools received throughout the meet.
The teams competed in two different divisions of this invitational and all events were varsity. This article is going to just focus in on the individual times of the athletes for both teams to make this article flow and be of interest to you, the reader. The Orono 200 A Medley Relay swam a 1:52.67, swimming in the A relay were juniors Henry Luetmer, Vasili Nicklow, Josh Pusch and sophomore John Fort. The Orono 200 B Medley Relay swam a 2:03.58, swam by freshmen Kaden Starczinski, Colin Ziegler, eighth grader Riley Jeremiason and sophomore Peter Nicklow. Westonka junior, Eli Pressman swam the 200 Free in 2:03.75 followed by senior Henry Ness coming in at 2:04.92 and eighth grader Bryce Helms had a personal best at 2:31.98 dropping over six seconds. Orono’s Pusch came in at 2:05.50 and Jeremiason had a personal best of 2:10.50.
Westonka junior Josh Johnston took first place in the Tiger Division for the 200 Yard IM with a 2:01.82 and Orono eighth grader Walter Royal swam the 200 Yard IM in 2:21.65. Westonka senior Kevin Zhang dropped time to swim the 50 Free in 24.10 seconds. Orono’s Fort swam the 50 Free in 24.27 seconds and freshman Jack Thompson swam the 50 in 27.72 seconds. Westonka junior Eli Pressman swam the 100 Yard Fly in 1:03.69 and Orono eighth grader Owen Gagne swam the 100 Yard Fly in 59.74 seconds followed by Pusch at 1:01.84. Westonka’s Zhang swam the 100 Free in a quick 53.87 seconds and senior Nick Ramacier came in at 57.55. Orono’s Fort swam the 100 Yard Free in 55.03 seconds and eighth grader Walter Royal came in at 56.29 seconds.
Westonka’s Ness swam the 500 Yard Free in 5:35.90. Orono’s Gagne dropped quite a bit of time for a personal best in the 500 Yard Free with a 5:15.72 time, Starczinski came in at 5:42.23 and Jeremiason also had a personal best with a 5:47.69. Think of what you can do in 5 minutes – swimming 500 Yards is quite an accomplishment. The Westonka A 200 Yard Relay finished in 1:38.15 with Zhang, Ramacier, Pressman and Johnston swimming. The Orono A 200 Yard Relay swam a 1:38.14 with Luetmer, Fort, Gagne and W. Royal swimming.
The Orono B 200 Yard Relay came in at 1:48.44 swam by freshmen Franklin Schwendimann, Colin Ziegler, Jack Thompson and eighth grader Jackson Gilster. Westonka’s Helms had a personal best in the 100 Yard Back with a 1:21.96. Westonka’s Johnston took first place in the Tiger Division for the 100 Yard Breast with a 1:00.54 and Ramacier came in at 1:13.04. Orono’s Thompson swam the 100 Yard Back in 1:15.75. Orono’s V. Nicklow swam the 100 Yard Breast at 1:12.71 and freshman Eli Hamer came in at 1:22.34. The Westonka A 400 Yard Relay team swam a 3:38.26 and was completed by Zhang, Pressman, Ness and Johnston. The Orono A 400 Yard Relay team swam by Gagne, W. Royal, Pusch and Schwendimann came in at 3:45.97. Swimming is both a team and individual sport because each swimmer is swimming against their own personal times but the points they score based on their events does go into the overall team score. However, personal best times no matter what the placement deserve to be celebrated.
