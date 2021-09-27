The Mound Westonka – Holy Family (MWHF) Girls Swim and Dive team visited the perennial powerhouse team at Hutchinson on Sept. 9 and came away with a hard-fought win.
The win can largely be attributed to both the depth of the swim team and the solid execution by the Varsity divers. The swim team took second and third places in all individual events, with the exception of the 100 Breast Stroke where a determined Kate Johnston (JR) eked out a win by just 0.00.04 over Hutchinson and Cathryn Dueck (SO) finished third.
Freestyle sprint events had a “2-3-5” place pattern all evening. Ellen Ries (SR, captain) finished second in the 200 Freestyle (2:02:32) with Annemarie Johnson (FR) in third and Kristin Collins (JR) in fifth. Jaylyn Storm (JR) took second in the 100 Freestyle (56:81) with Kathryn Collins (SR, captain) in third and Izzy Sullivan (JR) finishing fifth. The fastest event of the evening, the 50 Freestyle, saw an impressive second place finish by Storm (25:49) with Johnston in third and Ka. Collins finishing fifth.
The 500 Freestyle distance event brought another second place finish for E. Ries (5:34:49) followed by Johnson in third and Onna Sullivan (FR) in sixth. Dueck led the team in the 200 IM with a second place finish (2:15:46) followed by Annie Springer (SR, captain) in third and Abigail Ries (SO) finishing fifth.
While the top spot went to Hutchinson in the 100 Butterfly, it was a second, third and fourth place finish for MWHF. Springer led the team, finishing second (1:02:26), with teammates A. Ries and Camille Ness (FR) finishing third and fourth. The team’s depth in backstroke shone through with Kr. Collins taking second (1:06:44) followed by Ness and O. Sullivan finishing second and third.
Relays bring the energy, the noise and the points. Coach Hansen’s lineups delivered in all three relay events. The team of Dueck, Springer, E. Ries and Storm won the 200 Freestyle Relay with teammates Ka. Collins, Johnston, I. Sullivan and Courtney French (JR) finishing third.
Kr. Collins, Johnston, Ness and Storm finished second in the 200 Medley Relay with O. Sullivan, Johnson, A. Ries and Kr. Collins in fourth. It was a second place finish in the 400 Freestyle Relay for Springer, Johnson, E. Ries and Dueck with French, Kr. Collins, Ness and A. Ries finishing third.
It would have been a different outcome if not for the MWHF divers. Seventh-grade Varsity diver Bailey Monette stole the show, winning the competition handily with 166.85 points. Her high difficulty double front somersault executed with a splash-free entry had fans from both sides on their feet. MWHF’s Sammy Christensen (7th grade) finished third with teammate Callie Brown (FR) taking fourth.
Next meet is Mound Westonka vs Watertown Mayer on Thursday, Sept.16. This meet took place after press time.
