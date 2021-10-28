The Mound Westonka – Holy Family (MWHF) Girls Swim and Dive team hosted Litchfield Thursday, Oct. 7 and walked away with another conference win. Coach Ben Hanson’s team came ready to race last week on Senior Night as they celebrated their six class of 2022 swimmers.
Sophomore Catherine Dueck continues to be a team leader, finding herself with first place finishes in her two individual events at the fourth meet in as many weeks. Dueck won the 200 Freestyle (1.58.13) and the 100 Butterfly (1.01.25). Teammates Annie Springer (SR, captain) and Hanna Hall (SR, captain) finished the 200 Freestyle second and fourth, and Springer and Kathryn Collins (SR, captain) finished second and fourth in the 100 Butterfly.
Camille Ness (FR) won the 200 Individual Medley (2:31:44) with sisters Izzy Sullivan (JR) and Onna Sullivan (FR) finishing in the third and fourth spots and with just 00:00:43 separating the two. In the 50 Freestyle, 2019 state meet qualifier Jaylyn Storm (JR) showed she’s still got it with an impressive first place finish of 25:24. Ellen Ries (SR, captain) took second with Annemarie Johnson (FR) in fourth. Ries won the 100 freestyle with a 56:22, ahead of Ness and Kristin Collins (JR) who finished third and fourth.
The 500 Freestlye included a trio of MWHF swimmers who don’t typically find themselves in distance events. Nevertheless, Abigail Ries (SO), Courtney French (JR) and Storm finished second, third and fourth respectively. Just 00:36 separated Kr. Collins from the top spot in the 100 Backstroke with her 1:06:44 earning a second place finish. O. Sullivan and A. Ries finished third and fourth.
Johnson won the 100 Breaststroke handily (1:09:47), touching the wall more than 6 seconds ahead of Hall, who finished second while French took fifth.
MWHF swept the three relay events of the evening. Kr. Collins, Johnson, A. Ries and Ka. Collins won the 200 Medley Relay (2:00:28) with the team of O. Sullivan, Hall, Ness and I. Sullivan taking third. The 200 Freestyle Relay went to Dueck, Springer, E. Ries and Storm (1:42:00) with the all-sister team of I. Sullivan, O. Sullivan, Ka. Collins and Kr. Collins finishing in second.
To close the night, the team of Springer, A. Ries, Ka. Collins and E. Ries won the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:54:13) with Storm, Ness, Johnson and Dueck in 2 second.
Varsity diver Bailey Monette (7th grade) continues to increase her diving difficulty and points earned. Monette expertly executed the most difficult dive of the evening, a 2.3 difficulty back 1 somersault 1 ½ twist. Her arsenal of dives for the evening included two with 2.2 difficulty ratings, a forward 2 somersault tuck position ½ twist and an inward 1 ½ somersault tuck position. With scores ranging from 5.5-6.5 for each of her dives, Monette comfortably took the top spot in diving with 206.40 points. Sammy Christensen (7th grade) finished second (149.95) with Jillian Schmitz (7th grade) in third (120.80).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.