Just two weeks into the high school swim and dive season, and the competition has begun.
Mound Westonka/Holy Family (MWHF) welcomed Orono and Benilde-St. Margaret’s (BSM) to the pool Saturday, Aug. 27 for the annual Tim Daly invitational.
Just two weeks into the high school swim and dive season, and the competition has begun.
Mound Westonka/Holy Family (MWHF) welcomed Orono and Benilde-St. Margaret’s (BSM) to the pool Saturday, Aug. 27 for the annual Tim Daly invitational.
This season kickoff event honors long time MWHF swim coach, Tim Daly. The team took first, followed by Orono in second and BSM in third.
Coach Ben Hanson is back for his sixth year as MWHF girls swim and dive coach after his team finished sixth at the state meet in 2021. Returning 2021 state qualifiers include seniors Kristin Collins, Kate Johnston, Jaylyn Storm and sophomore Annemarie Johnson. The dive team, coached by Sarah Neve also has a solid lineup with last year’s top diver eighth-grader Bailey Monette along with senior newcomer Anna Dueck.
The 200-medley relay team of Collins, Johnston, Camille Ness (SO) and Storm finished first, with Orono finishing second. MWHF added another first in the 200 freestyle relay team of Grace Warden (SO), Annemarie Johnson (SO), Johnston and Storm. The 400 freestyle relay was won by Orono with Johnson, Ness, Onna Sullivan (SO) and Warden taking fourth.
BSM’s Claire Prindville was the top finisher in the 200 freestyle, followed by Addie Thalhuber from Orono and Emma Rudowsky from BSM. Warden, also new to the team this year, was impressive in the 200 individual medley taking first place followed by Orono and BSM.
The 50 freestyle proved to be a fast final heat with MWHF’s Storm out touching BSM’s Lauren Benedict. Benedict came back with a first in the 100 butterfly, followed by Orono, and taking third was MWHF’s Warden. BSM’s Claire Prindiville came out fast and just barely held off MWHF’s Storm for a one, two finish – with Sullivan coming in fourth.
MWHF’s Johnson took second in the 500 freestyle behind Orono. The top finishers in the 100 backstroke were Orono and BSM, with MWHF’s Sullivan and Kristin Collins finishing 4th and 5th. Johnston took a first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke, followed by teammate Izzy Sullivan (SR) in second with BSM taking 3rd.
The MWHF divers took the top two spots with Monette finishing first and Erica Johnson (FR) second. These talented young divers will be fun to watch as this season progresses.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.