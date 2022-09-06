mound girls swim.jpg

The Mound Westonka/Holy Family divers pictured from left: Bailey Monette, Callie Brown, Erica Johnson, Anna Dueck, coach Sarah Neve, Allison Kreiser, Hedi Smith, Jillian(Jill) Schmidtz, Ashlyn Koehler, and Sarah Goralczyk (Submitted photo)

Just two weeks into the high school swim and dive season, and the competition has begun.

Mound Westonka/Holy Family (MWHF) welcomed Orono and Benilde-St. Margaret’s (BSM) to the pool Saturday, Aug. 27 for the annual Tim Daly invitational.

Load comments