The Orono Mound Westonka (OMW) Boys Swim and Dive team had a busy week, swimming at Minnetonka Feb. 9 and hosting Hutchinson for their final regular season home meet Feb. 11, capped off by another record-setting performance by Mound-Westonka senior captain Josh Johnston.
At the Minnetonka meet, the OMW 200 Medley relay team of senior captains Henry Luetmer, Josh Johnston, Josh Pusch and junior John Fort took first with a time of 1:42.52. Sophomore Colin Ziegler took fourth in the JV 200 Yard IM with a 2:34.28 followed by sophomore Adam Trongard at 2:35.23. Johnston took first place in the Varsity 200 Yard IM with a 1:57.46.
The Varsity 50 Yard Free saw some fast swims, with Fort taking second at 23.04 and Luetmer taking third with 23.30. Orono junior Nick Fogle took third place overall with a 234.60, and seventh-grader Bjorn Jaechen took fifth with a time of 144.25.
Freshman Owen Gagne took fourth in the Varsity 100 Fly with a 57.66, followed by Pusch at 58.02. Eighth -grader Stewart Royal took second in the JV 100 Free with 1:04.35, and eighth-grader Justin Barry came in fourth at 1:08.06.
Fort took first place in the Varsity 100 Yard Free with a time of 51.06 followed by Luetmer at 51.35. Sophomore Kaden Starcznski took second in the Varsity 500 Free with 5:14.76. The Varsity 200 Yard Free Relay team took third place with a time 1:36.68; swimming were freshman Walter Royal, senior captain Vasili Nicklow, freshman Riley Jeremiason and senior captain Eli Pressman.
Eighth-grader Liam Donahe and Barry took first and second respectively in the JV 100 Back with 1:20.91 and 1:21.70. Freshman Bryce Helms took fourth in the Varsity 100 Yard Back with a 1:11.65 followed by seventh -grader Simon Vinton with a 1:12.65. Sophomore Jack Thompson took first with 1:30.00 in the JV 100 Yard Breast followed by seventh-grader Luke Hamer coming in at 1:37.12 for second place.
Johnston took first in the Varsity 100 Yard Breast with a time of 58.45 followed by Gagne taking second with 1:08.02 and V. Nicklow taking third with 1:10.99. The Varsity 400 Yard Relay team took first place with a 3:23.84, swam by Luetmer, Fort, Pressman and Johnston.
The OMW teams then hosted Hutchinson for their last regular season home meet. Freshman Jackson Gilster took second place in the JV 200 Free with a time of 2:13.91. Johnston took a commanding first place finish with 1:48.86 in the Varsity 200 Free. Sophomore Eli Hamer took third in the JV 200 Yard IM with a 2:35.66 followed by Jaenchen at 2:50.83.
W. Royal took second in the Varsity 200 IM with a 2:09.71 followed by Jeremiason at 2:20.39. Donahue took second in the JV 50 Free with a 30.75. Hutchinson freshman Conner Hogan broke the Orono pool record for the 50 Free with a 21.91, followed by Fort taking second at 22.60 and Luetmer at 23.29.
Orono divers brought in some points with Fogle scoring 194.25 and Jaenchen scoring 131.80. Gilster took third place in the JV 100 Yard Fly with a 1:10.81 and junior Peter Nicklow took fourth at 1:12.89.
Setting another record for the night, Johnston added his name to the record board again with a 53.90 in the Varsity 100 Fly. Gagne took third with a 58.10. Thomspon took first place in the JV 100 Free with a 59.44. Luetmer took first in the Varsity 100 Free with a 50.71 followed by Fort at 51.31.
S. Royal took second in the JV 500 Yard Free with a 5:57.46. Starcznski continued to drop time in the Varsity 500 Free taking first place with a 5:14.21. The JV 200 Free Relay team took second place with a 1:49.86; swimming for Orono were E. Hamer, Jaenchen, Thomspon and Ziegler. The Orono Varsity 200 Yard Relay team also took second with 1:35.72 with W. Royal, Fort, V. Nicklow and Luetmer swimming.
Although the relay team for Mound Westonka took fifth place, Johnston led off the relay with a record breaking 21.60 in the 50 free, beating the record set earlier in the night by Hogan and adding his name to the record board for a second time in the same evening.
S. Royal took second in the JV 100 Back with a 1:12.43 followed by L. Hamer taking fourth at 1:23.42. W. Royal took second in the Varsity 100 Back with a 1:02.93 followed by Jeremiason taking fourth with a 1:04.40. E. Hamer took third in the JV 100 Yard Breast with a 1:15.37 followed by Ziegler at 1:16.08.
V. Nicklow took second in the Varsity 100 Yard Breast at 1:09.05 followed closely by teammate Gagne coming in at 1:09.13. Orono’s Varsity 400 Yard Relay team took first place with a 3:31.99; swimming were Luetmer, W. Royal, V. Nicklow and Fort.
