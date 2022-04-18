The Orono/Mound Westonka boys swim team award winners from their season end banquet. Pictured from left: Westonka swimmer Bryce Helms, Orono diver Nick Fogle, Orono swimmers Justin Barry, Caden Barnes, Eli Fish, Kaden Starcznski, Walter Royal, Owen Gagne and John Fort. (Submitted photo)
On Sunday night the Orono/Mound-Westonka boys swim and dive team held their end-of-season banquet at the Medina Entertainment Center.
The team had a very successful year, finishing the regular season with a record of 6-1 in dual meet competition, second at the MSHSCA True Team section meet and ninth at True Team State meet. They finished second the MSHSL Section 2A meet and eighth at the MSHSL State Championship Meet.
Achieving All-Conference honors for the Metro West Conference were seniors Nick Fogle and John Fort, junior Kaden Starcznski, sophomores Owen Gagne and Walter Royal and freshman Eli Fish. Fogle, a diver and a swimmer, was honored for scoring the most points of any individual in the entire Metro West Conference.
The group of Fogle, Fort, Starcznski, Gagne and Royal were also honored as achieving All-State status for Class A, an award that goes to swimmers and divers who finish in the top eight in their event(s) at the MSHSL State Meet.
Individual awards were also given out, as voted on by the team. Winning the Most Valuable Swimmer Award for Orono was Walter Royal, and for Mound-Westonka, sophomore Bryce Helms. Royal was also recognized for setting a new Orono team record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 52.79 seconds at the state meet in March. Nick Fogle was voted Most Valuable Diver. The Hardest Worker award went to Eli Fish, Most Improved to freshman Justin Barry, and winning the Spirit award for the third year in a row was sophomore Caden Barnes.
Captains for the 2022-23 season were also announced. Representing Orono will be Kaden Starcznski, Adam Trongard and Eli Hamer. Mound-Westonka will be led by Bryce Helms.
Although the team is losing some key seniors to graduation, they have strong core of hard working younger swimmers and divers to lead them into next season.
