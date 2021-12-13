This fall, 45 Westonka 3rd to 7th grade girls participated in the district’s second Girls on the Run team (primary school) and first Heart and Sole team (middle school).
Girls on the Run is a national program that empowers girls to dream big and be confident, strong and healthy. The teams learned to nurture their physical and emotional health, embrace differences and find strength in friendships, set and achieve goals, and contribute to their community. While participating in these growth activities, the girls also trained for and walked/ran a 5k finale event.
The Westonka girls had a great fall together. They worked hard, had fun, ran a lot and learned even more. The weather was great this fall, allowing the Heart and Sole team to practice outside Grandview Middle School most days. On colder days, the Girls on the Run team had a warm place to learn and practice in the Westonka Activity Center’s classroom and indoor track.
As a finale, the team joyfully completed a 5k run together with their running buddies, starting and ending at the Westonka Activity Center. Even with the chilly temperatures the Westonka girls did a phenomenal job and had a great time. The teams and coaches are already looking forward to another Westonka Girls on the Run/Heart and Sole season next fall.
Participants in Westonka Girls on the Run were: Evie Asbury, Addison Brown, Charlotte Carlson, Lillian DeWeerdt, Elena Dischinger, Stella Evanoff, Amelia Fruit, Lucy Grant, Sienna Henriksen, Emma Khamvongsa, Brynn Kirkpatrick, Addie Koepp, Fernanda Lopez-Olivar, Charli Navickas, Annabelle Reinitz, Amelia Seward, Nellie Sewell, Madison Starks, Sami Starks, Abigail Terrio
Girls on the Run was coached by Jennie Sewell, Meredith Tice, Liz Carlson, Leanna Koepp, Kate Piering, Joie Rogers and Youa Vang.
Participants in Heart and Sole were: Gianna Gardner, Shayna Glassman, Elise Hays, Brooke Hendrix, Evie Holden, Louisa Johnson, Stella Johnson, Adelynn Kelley, Netaleah Khamvongsa, Hannah Lassen, Makenna Michl, Sadie Mulder, Leela Nandi, Madison Nelson, Olivia Norton, Gabrielle Reitan, Kate Roche, Adrianna Rodarte, Audrey Rodewald, Eva Savstrom, JoJo Schwartz, Alayna Smith, Camryn Smith, Lauren Tschimperle, Mayce Wagner
Heart and Sole was coached by Jessica Larson, Angela Savstrom, JeanAnn Thayer and Sara Schwartz.
