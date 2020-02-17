The Orono Spartans hosted a 15-team Invitational Tournament Saturday and came away with two champions. Seniors Jacob Schmid and Danny Striggow both made it to the top of the platform with strong performances. Schmid, wrestling at 145, began the day as the #3 seed. The Senior defeated New Prague’s (NP) Carter Bornholdt 5-1. In the semifinal round, Schmid beat section rival Michael Loger of Totino-Grace (TG) 5-0. In the final match Schmid put in a solid performance beating East Ridge’s Tanner Holt 9-6 to win the crown.
Returning State Champion and AA #1 ranked Danny Striggow (220) took to the mat for the first time this season. He was sidelined with an injury that occurred the day before the regular season began. After a couple of early round byes, Striggow dispatched his first opponent with a fall at the 2:53 mark midway through the 2nd period. The finals match saw Striggow face Osseo’s Jagger Schack currently the #5 state ranked wrestler in AAA. Starting in the riding position in the third period, Striggow locked up a cradle and pinned Schack 35 seconds in to win the title.
Also placing in the varsity tournament were Shea Albrecht (285) in third place, Blake Ament (120) and Johnny Harstad (182) in fifth place and John McCuskey (160) in sixth place.
For the first time, Orono hosted a Junior Varsity Tournament at the same time in the new Activity Center. The four Spartans placing first included Frankie Stevenson, Devin Pearce, Brady McPherson, and Griffin Reiner. Also placing were Dominick Kariniemi in 2nd, Jack Eugster, Max Hultmann, and Victor Mshihiri in third and Ethan Koch with a sixth place finish.
“It was awesome to see so much success in the JV and Varsity Tournament. Now we need to fine tune a few things over the next couple of weeks so we are ready for Sections,” Head Coach Joe McPherson remarked.
The Spartans also picked up a couple of dual meet wins Thursday evening over Benilde St. Margaret (BSM) and South St Paul (SSP). Orono posted a 60-21 win over Section 5AA foe BSM in the 1st dual. Earning pins for the team were Gustavo Cano Garnica (138), Jacob Schmid (145), John McCuskey (160), and Johnny Harstad (182).
In the second match against SSP, the Spartans picked up falls by Jacob Schmid (145), Oliver Stevenson (152), John McCuskey (160), and Johnny Harstad (182). Eli McKown (126), David Wilfert (195), and Shea Albrecht (285) also earned decisions in the 40-34 win.
Finally on Sunday, the youth team took to the mat in the 8-team Orono Super Brawl. Orono went 1-2 on the day with 43-21 loss against Maple Grove, 42-34 win over Dassel Cokato, and 43-31 loss to Mounds View.
“This is the best our team has wrestled and we’re seeing progress each year. We were super competitive today,” Head youth coach Eric Seppelt said while reflecting on the tournament later in the day.
