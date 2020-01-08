Orono competed in the 65 team Bi-State Classic in La Crosse, WI over the holiday break. The injury plagued Spartans went home with one placer. Junior Noah Arneson (160) began the tourney with two quick falls in the early rounds before succumbing to Stillwater’s Ryder Rogotske. In the consolation rounds, Arneson posted a fall and 10-3 decision before losing again 9-2. Another win and a loss left him in 10th place for the tournament.
Senior Jacob Schmid (152) and Junior David Wilfert (195) each won two opening round matches before losing in the quarterfinals. Both were eventually eliminated in the blood round of the tournament just out of medal contention.
Other wrestlers competing in the tournament included Dominick Kariniemi (113), Blake Ament (120), Eli McKown (132), Gustavo Can Garnica (138), Oliver Stevenson (145), and John McCuskey (170).
The Spartans hope to finally be at full strength with the January return of Johnny Harstad (182). Danny Striggow (220), and Shea Albrecht (285). Harstad and Albrecht were sidelined after the St. Michael tournament early in the season. Top state ranked Striggow has not yet wrestled a match this season.
