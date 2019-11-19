The Orono Women’s Soccer team made another amazing run in the 2019 High School Soccer season. The Spartans finished the 2019 season with an overall record of 15-4-3. After losing their opening three matches and only scoring three goals in their first six matches, who would have thought the team would make another Minnesota State High School Tournament appearance. Through grit and determination, the Lady Spartans fought their way through the Wright County Conference, Section 6A playoffs and earned their way to a rematch against their state rivals, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs, for a third consecutive championship match. This was the match many of the Spartans were looking forward to since the start of the season. The Lady Spartans played like champions and had the Zephyrs on the ropes 2 -1 into the second half. Following a series of unfortunate events which impacted the outcome of the match, the Spartans lost a heartbreaker 3-2 to the Zephyrs. It was a bitter sweet end to their amazing season. Match replay is available at https://prepspotlight.tv/MSHSL/sport/GirlsSoccer
Reflecting back on the season, there is much to be grateful for. At Sunday’s season end banquet, Coach
Erin Murray expressed her appreciation to the Spartan’s numerous sponsors, fans and families that supported the team throughout the season. Murray also thanked her coaching staff and players for another amazing season.
“It may not have finished as we hoped, but we still have much to celebrate,” she said.
Team 2019 accomplishments included; achieving a team average GPA of 3.77, surpassing the MSHSL Gold Standard of 3.75 GPA. Special honors went to Jillian Cook, Gabby Hyrkas and Megan Marzolf for receiving the MSHSSCA academic award. All while managing a busy soccer season, school work and numerous community volunteer opportunities. The team was also honored by having a player selected as a Miss MN Soccer finalist, Clare Gagne, three All State players; Clare, Sadie Koltes and Ally Swenson, four All Conference players; Clare, Sadie, Ally, and Reiley Prueter as well as 4 All Conference Honorable Mentions; Nora Chouanard, Halle Foster, Megan Marzolf and Anna Tesar. Numerous players received their first Varsity Soccer letter, including, Nora, Halle, Ruby and Frankie Fragola, Olivia Boyd, Anna Maiorino, Molly Martin, Corrinne Field, and team managers Gigi Martin and Clara Cashin. Coach Murray also highlighted the Seniors; Clare Gagne, Molly Martini, Ally Swenson, Grace Strobel, Audrey Rodewald, Anna Tesar, Sadie Koltes, Reiley Prueter, Madee Sabatier, Gabby Hyrkas, Anna Maiorino and Megan Marzolf, who will be passing the torch to their team mates to carry on the OWS winning tradition. Over the past three years, they have posted a 52-10-5 overall record, obtained two Conference titles, three Section titles and earned three consecutive MSHSL Second Place trophies.
“These 12 seniors have had a significant impact on our program and community, they will be missed,” Coach Murray said. The team closed out the ceremony by announcing the 2020 Season captains. Congratulations to Kyler Burrows, Jillian Cook and Halle Foster. Their leadership will help carry on the OWS winning tradition. Thank you again to the Spartan’s sponsors, fans and families for an awesome season. OWS looks forward to your support in 2020.
