The Orono women’s lacrosse Team opened their season Monday night by honoring senior Isabel Holzschuh, this year’s recipient of the Jake Anderson No. 60 Leadership Award.
The Award recognizes one senior each from the women’s and men’s lacrosse teams for sportsmanship, leadership, kindness and character. Sam Swearingen is this year’s Orono men’s lacrosse recipient.
Jake Anderson was goalie on the 2013 Orono lacrosse section championship team. As a team captain, he made everyone around him better through his work ethic and quiet leadership. The Leadership Award is given to the player who is willing to do what is necessary to make the team the number one priority. The recipient has high integrity and morals, a diligent work ethic and the ability to get the absolute best out of everyone around them while giving 200 percent of their own effort
Head coach Hannah Vilks praised Holzschuh’s defensive play and leadership, noting how she started calling defensive plays and asked the coaches for a timeout to hatch a plan to slow down Wayzata’s offense.
“Izzy has always deserved to wear No. 60 and she proved it last night in the way she exemplified hard work, determination and leadership,” said coach Vilks. “The No. 60 ceremony is a very special part of the Orono lacrosse program and it was very cool to see it give Izzy that extra boost last night to really lead our team defensively in the second half.”
There are only two Number 60s in the entire Orono lacrosse program – one on the men’s and one on the women’s varsity lacrosse teams. The number has been removed from Orono Youth Lacrosse and JV. Congratulations to Izzy and Sam for this special and well-deserved honor.
The game itself was a tough opener for the women Spartans, as they fell to 10th-ranked Wayzata 16-5. The Trojans dominated the young Spartans team from the beginning; Celia Dahl was the lone goal scorer for Orono, dishing up all five tallies. The Spartans showed strong defensive skills all game, however, and played tough to the end even with the lopsided score.
The coming days will be busy for the Spartans as they host Hutchinson at Pesonen Stadium before traveling to St. Louis Park and Waconia next week.
