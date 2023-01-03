The Orono boys swim and dive team won their first home meet of the season, dominating the Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield (DCL) Chargers by a score of 97-77.

The Spartans’ momentum from the Jefferson Invitational carried them back at their home pool where they took on the Chargers. Orono began the meet by taking first place in the 200 medley relay, with the team of senior Kaden Starcznski, juniors Owen Gagne and Walter Royal, and freshman Eli Fish (1:40.10).

