On Saturday night in Mound, facing a 21-15 deficit with just 1:30 on the clock, the ball on it’s own 19 yard line, the Spartans faced the impossible.
They had battled Mound (8-0 on the season, No. 3 team in Class AAAA, and the No. 1 seed in the section) to a one possession game. A short time later and with just 16 seconds left on the clock this team, which has no quit, had done the improbable and taken a 22-21 lead.
The final drive is one that Spartan fans will be talking about for a long time. After advancing the ball to it’s own 42 yard line, Orono faced a colossal third down with just 31 seconds left.
Charlie Kraus hit Nash Tichy running a wheel route for a huge 41-yard gain down to the Mound 16 yard line.
On the next play, Kraus floated a beautiful pass to the right corner of the end zone looking for Josh Delange running a fade route. Delange made a phenomenal adjustment twisting back to his right and fully extending his left arm out as he was falling backward, caught and balanced the ball on his left hand and pulled it into his body as he went to the ground.
The Orono fans waited for what seemed like an eternity, as the referee watched the play unfold in front of him, saw that Delange possessed the catch and threw his arms into the air to signal touchdown, sending the Spartan nation into a frenzy.
Jack Kalman drilled the extra point to give Orono a 22-21 lead and 16 seconds later, a sectional semi final victory.
“The Catch”, which capped off “The Drive” will be part of Orono football lore for a very long time.
The catch was Delange’s second touchdown of the night. He made another highlight reel catch late in the first half on a similar throw from Kraus to the left side of the end zone. This one he caught over his shoulder running into the back of the end zone and gave Orono a 15-14 halftime lead.
Mound grabbed the early lead 7-0 on a long drive that consumed most of the first quarter to start the game.
Orono answered on it’s first possession when Aiden Mueller scored off the left side at the start of the second quarter. Then head coach Joe McPherson made a decision to go for two and Charlie Kraus ran it in extending the ball over the goal line as he was tackled. That two-point conversion provided the difference between a tie and win at the end for Orono.
Both teams scored twice in the first half and it was Mound that struck first in the second taking advantage of an Orono fumble on the first play of the half. Mound scored two plays later to take a 21-15 lead.
There were some big plays at key points in the game that turned the momentum. A big Mason Pankonin sack on third down forcing a Mound punt and a Bradley Walker interception that stopped another drive in the fourth quarter. The 21-15 lead held up until “The Drive” and “The Catch.”
Orono (No. 4 seed in the section) earned their way to facing Mound by beating Delano (No. 5 seed in section) 21-20 in the opening round of the section playoffs last Tuesday night.
In that game Orono grabbed a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 5-yard run by Aiden Mueller and a 20-yard pass from Charlie Kraus to Josh Delange.
The second score coming off a Delano fumble and putting the momentum squarely with Orono. Delano battled back and tied the score at 14-14 heading into halftime.
The second half was a grudge match until Orono scored with under 2:30 to go in the game to take a 21-14 lead on a 15-yard Kraus pass to Nash Tichy.
Delano then drove the field and scored with just 12 seconds left. The Tigers chose to go for the two point conversion and the win on a short pass that had worked well for them all night. This time Victor Ruhland read the play, jumped the route, and was able to deflect the ball and secure the win for Orono.
Big plays for the Orono defense included an interception by Oliver Stevenson and fumble recoveries by Nash Tichy and Bradley Walker and a big foutrth down stop by Charlie Brophy.
The win over Mound, sends the No. 4 seeded Spartans to the section championship against No. 3 seeded Princeton who defeated No. 2 seed Zimmerman Saturday night. Game time is 7 p.m. at Princeton High School with the winner advancing to the Class AAAA State Tournament.
Orono closed out the regular season with a big road win, knocking of Hill-Murray 28-27 in a game that went down to the final seconds.
With a light rain falling most of the night, this game had it all big plays, turnovers, defensive stops, and gutsy coaching calls.
The Orono defense set the tone early as the Pioneers took the opening drive down to the Orono 26 yard line before a big defensive stop on 4th and 6 got the Spartan defense off the field.
The Spartan offense wasted no time grabbing the momentum. A screen pass from Charlie Kraus to Aiden Mueller picked up 28 yards. Three plays later Kraus hit Josh Delange on a beautiful throw in the right corner of the end zone for a 10-yard score. The Jack Kalman extra point put Orono up 7-0.
Hill-Murray got the next two scores to take a 14-7 lead.
A Hill-Murray miscue on a punt gave Orono the opening it needed late in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Fox recovered a muffed punt at the Hill Murray 37.
A few plays later, Kraus hit Fox for a 14-yard gain down to the Pioneer 14 yard line. Facing 3rd and 10 two plays later, Kraus hit Nash Tichy for a touchdown and a 14-14 tie.
Hill-Murray went up 20-14 with 2:04 remaining and would get one more shot at adding points in the half after an Orono fumble.
Joey Greenagel intercepted a HM pass in the end zone and returned it to the 29 yard line to end the half.
A Mason Pankonin fumble recovery led to Orono tying the score 20-20 late in the third quarter on a 5-yard run by Aiden Mueller. Mueller delivered another dominating performance behind his offensive line with 244 yards on 38 carries.
Hill-Murray jumped on top 27-20 early in the fourth quarter.
Another Mueller run from the 2-yard line had the Spartans within 1 at 27-26.
Head coach Joe McPherson, showing maximum confidence in his team, went for two and gave the ball to Mueller who rammed across the goal line behind the left side of his offensive line and put Orono up 28-27 with 5:55 left in the game.
With the game in the balance and Hill-Murray driving, the game turned on big play.
Hill-Murray’s running back, Simon Seidl, broke through the middle of the Orono defense and raced across midfield in what looked like a long game-winning touchdown run. Joey Greenagel caught Seidl and punched the ball out.
In a crazy scramble for the football, Victor Ruhland came up with the recovery for Orono at its own 17 yard line.
The next three plays gained 9 yards, and forced Hill-Murray to use all of their timeouts, leaving Orono a 4th and 1 with just over two minutes left in the game.
Coach McPherson, again showing maximum confidence in his team, went for it and Charlie Kraus converted on a short run off the left side.
With a fresh set of downs and no way for Hill Murray to stop the clock, the Spartans finished the game and the regular season with a very satisfying and hard earned win.
