After a week filled with snow storms and delays, the MSHSL Section 2A boys swim and dive meet was ultimately held in Richfield last Saturday.
Due to the weather, Thursday’s prelims were canceled, making the normally two-day meet, a one-day timed finals event.
The Orono Spartans took home the runner-up trophy, placing second among a group of nine schools. The combined team of Breck-Blake took first with 560 points, Orono second with 375, and Benilde-St Margaret third with a score of 272.
The Spartans started out strong in 1-meter diving. Ten divers competed for the top four spots and a trip to the state meet on the line. Orono’s Gideon Fish, an eighth grader, finished first with a score of 399.70 points, setting a new Section 2A record in the process and edging out Breck-Blake junior Colin Craig who scored 384.75 points. Spartan freshman Bjorn Jaenchen also had an impressive performance, finishing fourth (297.60 points) and securing the final state-qualifying spot. Spartan sophomore Sam Mulvahill took ninth with a score of 217.10 points improving on his previous score by nearly 60 points.
The first event in the swimming portion of the meet was the 200 medley relay. The Orono team of Mitchell Volk, Owen Gagne, Walter Royal, and Colin Ziegler swam to a second-place finish (1:39.87), qualifying for the state meet. Royal also qualified for state in the 200 freestyle with a third-place finish and a time of 1:45.13. Gagne finished fifth (1:51.44) in the event, and sophomore Stewart Royal finished ninth (1:53.58), with a time drop of over five seconds. Junior Riley Jeremiason finished 13th (1:59.17).
In the 200 individual medley, Orono senior Kaden Starcznski took fourth place (2:00.17), dropping over two seconds, and freshman Eli Fish finished seventh (2:02.64), dropping nearly three-both swimmers achieving state qualifying times. Other Orono swimmers in the event included senior Adam Trongard (2:14.18, 16 th ) and freshman Luke Hamer (2:21.22, 19th), swimming a personal best time by four seconds.
In the 50 freestyle four Orono swimmers competed amongst a group of thirty competitors with Ziegler taking eighth (23.54), eighth-grader Volk finishing eleventh (23.94), junior Jackson Gilster thirteenth (24.17) and senior Jack Thompson eighteenth (25.14). Both Gilster and Thompson shaved off over a second from their previous times, a big feat in a very short race.
In the second half of the meet, Orono’s Walter Royal once again had an impressive swim, taking first place in the 100 butterfly in 51.51, qualifying for the state meet. Rounding out the field in that event for Orono was senior Eli Hamer (1:01.45, 14th), Gilster (1:02.63, 18th) and Thompson (1:05.98, 23rd), who dropped over six seconds.
In the 100 freestyle Jeremiason finished 10th (52.58), and Orono sophomore Justin Barry took 12th (52.80), dropping close to three seconds. Other Spartan finishers in the event were eighth-grader Ethan Weiss (55.57, 23r ) and Jaenchen (57.69, 27th).
Starcznski was back in the pool for the 500 freestyle where he took second place with a time of 4:51.81, a personal best time by almost nine seconds, landing him a spot in the state meet. In that same race, Stewart Royal took ninth with a 5:20.13, dropping almost 4 seconds; fellow sophomore Liam Donahue took 11th (5:27.17), crushing his previous time by 20 seconds; and Luke Hamer swam it in 5:32.25 (17th), a best time by 10 seconds.
Orono and Breck-Blake then dueled in the 200 freestyle relay. Breck-Blake took first (1:26.65) and the Orono team of Walter Royal, Starcznski, Ziegler, and Eli Fish second (1:29.91). Both teams will face each other again at the state meet.
In the 100 backstroke, the Spartan’s Fish took fifth with a time of 56.66, the exact time cut for state. Volk finished seventh (59.20) in the event, dropping .79 seconds, and Barry twelfth (1:02.65), dropping over 2 seconds.
In a very fast 100 breaststroke, Orono’s Gagne finished third in 58.66, qualifying for state. Three Orono seniors rounded out the field with Ziegler finishing seventh (1:05.60), Trongard finishing ninth (1:06.10), and Eli Hamer eleventh (1:07.14), all three swam personal best times in the event, the latter two by nearly four seconds.
The 400 freestyle relay ended the meet in exciting fashion with five schools achieving state qualifying times. The Orono team of E. Fish, Volk, Gagne, and Starcznski (3:22.34) finished fourth.
All told, the Spartans qualified for the state meet in three relays, and seven individual events.
Regarding his team’s performance at section finals, Spartan Coach Ben Hanson remarked “I’m very proud of this team--it was a great way to cap off the season.”
When asked about their chances at State, Hanson said “I am very excited for the state meet. This is one of the best teams we have ever had and we should place well at state.”
The MSHSL Boys Class A Swim & Dive State meet will be held March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.