The chill in the air Friday night announced that Minnesota playoff football is right around the corner.
The back-and-forth battle between the teams had the feel of a playoff game.
Orono started the game on defense and made a big stop early to force Benilde-St. Margaret’s to punt on its first series. The Spartan offense then moved the ball 65 yards down the field but failed to score on fourth and goal. With BSM backed up in its own territory, Orono forced a three and out. BSM punted out of its end zone, which gave Orono great field possession on its second possession. Six plays later Liam Rodgers took the ball 10 yards into the end zone to gave the Spartans a 6-0 lead. Franklin Schwendimann added the extra point for a 7–0 score in the first quarter.
The second quarter was the Joey Greenagel show for Orono. He scored on an 11-yard run late in the quarter to give Orono a 14–7 lead with four minutes left in the half. BSM’s offense did not back down, driving down to Orono’s 20-yard line and attempting a pass into the end zone, but Greenagel stepped in front of it for the interception with only a minute left in the half.
Orono started the second half with the ball but gave it back to BSM on a turnover. Orono’s defensive line, made up of Logan Schleeter, Sam Schmid, and Brady McPherson, pursued the quarterback all night and made him throw under pressure. Schleeter ended the game with two sacks for the Spartans. BSM would score on only two field goals the rest of the game becaus eof great defensive play. Leading tacklers for the Spartan defense were Asher Beltrand, Mason Pankonin, and Nash Tichy. George Perkins, who is normally on the offensive side of the ball,stepped up big playing cornerback and made a great interception late in the game to seal the win for Orono.
Orono’s offense battled throughout the night and had some great play by numerous players.
Charlie Kraus was 16 for 24 passing for 161 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown to Nash Tichy late in the fourth quarter to put Orono up 21–13. Victor Ruhland played great on both
sides of the ball and contributed 69 yards of total offense.
The Orono Spartans will finish their season on Wednesday, Oct. 19 against Hill-Murray. This game will recognize all the Orono football seniors before the game.
Coach McPherson is excited about this game. “I love senior night and recognizing our seniors for all the hard work they have put in as Orono football players. It is a special moment for these players and their parents. I can’t wait to watch them finish their season at home. Hill-Murray comes into the game 4–3 and has a four-game winning streak, so it will be a great way to finish our season.”
