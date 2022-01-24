The Orono boys swim and dive team had a very exciting week starting with a win against Bloomington Jefferson by a score of 92-76.
The Spartans started the meet taking a close second in the 200 Medley Relay with the team of Kaden Starcznski, Adam Trongard, Walter Royal and Eli Fish with a time of 1:48.87. Orono took first and second in the 200 Free relay with the teams of John Fort, Fish, Owen Gagne and Riley Jeremiason taking first (1:37.54), and the team of Trongard, Simon Vinton, Peter Nicklow, and Nick Fogle taking second (1:42.49).
Orono also had several individual event winners including Kaden Starcznski in the 100 Fly achieving a sub one minute time (59.23) and 100 Breast (1:06.23), and Walter Royal in the 500 Free (5:13.93).
Bryce Helms from Westonka won the JV 100 Fly with a time of 1:08.64. (Due to MSCHSL co-op rules, combined with their small team size, Westonka is relegated to swimming JV at Metro West conference dual meets).
Spartans faced five other teams at the True Team Section meet on Saturday at the Orono pool.
Breck-Blake took first with an impressive 1,094 points, and Orono took second place with 915 points. Both teams advance to the True Team Class A State meet this weekend at the U of M.
Orono had strong relay team showings throughout the meet. Second place finishes came in the 200 Medley Relay team of Kaden Starcznski, Owen Gagne, Walter Royal and John Fort (1:43.02), and the 200 Free Relay team of Royal, Fort, Eli Fish and Peter Nicklow (1:34.69). Orono ended the meet taking third in the 400 Free relay with the team of Gagne, Fish, Riley Jeremiason and Starcznski (3:35.01), and the team of Stewart Royal, Simon Vinton, Mitchell Volk and Jackson Gilster taking sixth (3:51.72).
In the individual events, Walter Royal took first in the 200 Free (1:50.86), as well as second in the 100 Free (50.69). Owen Gagne took second in the 100 Breast (1:04.15), and third in the 100 Fly (58.57). Kaden Starcznski took second in the 500 Free (5:11.01), and John Fort took third in the 50 Free (23.40).
The diving portion of the meet was held at Westonka. In the 1 meter diving event, Nick Fogle took first place with a score of 399.10 points. Gideon Fish and Bjorn Jaenchen took 5th and 6th, respectively.
The Breck-Blake team had several dominant performances, and took down three pool records: 500 free (James Pan, 4:47.53), the 200 Free Relay (1:30.53), and 400 Free Relay (3:17.30).
The boys have another busy week with a home meet against Benilde-St. Margaret on Thursday followed by the True Team Class A State meet on Saturday.
