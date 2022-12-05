The Orono Spartans repeated a program best fourth place finish at the 2022 MSHSL Class A State Swim Meet.

The nine swimmers who qualified for the meet are seniors Hailey Ball, Kaelyn Knutson, Addie Thalhuber, and Skye Thalhuber, junior Lila James, sophomores Reilly Anderson, Elle Davis, and Mallory Knutson, and freshman Graycin Andreen.

