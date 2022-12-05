The Orono Spartans repeated a program best fourth place finish at the 2022 MSHSL Class A State Swim Meet.
The nine swimmers who qualified for the meet are seniors Hailey Ball, Kaelyn Knutson, Addie Thalhuber, and Skye Thalhuber, junior Lila James, sophomores Reilly Anderson, Elle Davis, and Mallory Knutson, and freshman Graycin Andreen.
The 200 medley relay team of Kaelyn Knutson (12), Skye Thalhuber (12), Hailey Ball (12), and Mallory Knutson (10) placed 10th. In the 200 free, Graycin Andreen (9) took fourth place. Next up, Ball tied for 12th in the 200 IM, and M. Knutson finished 15th in the 50 free. After the diving session, Andreen swam to a third place finish in the 100 fly with a time fast enough to secure her second individual school record. The 200 free relay foursome of Elle Davis (10), S. Thalhuber, M. Knutson, and Andreen sprinted into fifth place. Sophomore Reilly Anderson earned a spot on the podium with an eighth place finish in the 100 back. The 400 free relay squad made up of Lila James (11), M. Knutson, Addie Thalhuber (12), and Andreen finished 3rd, smashing the school record in prelims with a time of 3:36.26.
The four senior captains provided the same exemplary leadership at the meet that they have all season. A strong showing by underclassmen at the meet leaves this young Spartan team in good hands.
