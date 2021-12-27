The Orono boys swim and dive team started off their season with a decisive win against Bloomington Kennedy.
The varsity team scored 105 to 34, while the junior varsity team scored 75 to 4.
The Spartans started the meet winning the 200 medley relay with the team of Riley Jeremiason, Eli Hamer, Owen Gagne, and Eli Fish a time of 1:52.32.
Orono also had several double individual event winners including Owen Gagne in the 200 free (1:57.02) and 100 fly (57.96), Kaden Starcznski in the 200 IM (2:08.81) and 100 back (59.69), and Walter Royal in the 50fFree (22.75) and 100 free (50.59). Eli Hamer won the 100 breast with a time of 1:15.19, and Nick Fogle won the 1 meter diving event with a score of 245.25.
Bryce Helms led the way for Westonka, winning the JV 200 free with a time of 2:07.60, and the JV 500 free with a time of 5:43.23 (due to MSCHSL co-op rules, combined with their small team size, Westonka is relegated to swimming JV at Metro West Conference dual meets).
The Orono Spartans fought hard a few days later at the Jefferson Invite facing teams from across the state, including Brainerd, Hibbing, East Ridge, Delano and more. Overall, the Spartans took third place out of eight teams with a score of 295.5.
In the relay events, the 200 medley relay team of Kaden Starcznski, Owen Gagne, Walter Royal and John Fort took second place with a time of 1:43.39. The boys later took third place in the 200 free relay with the team of Royal, Eli Fish, Peter Nicklow, and Fort posting a time of 1:35.93.
Within the individual events Gagne took first place in the 100 breast with a time of 1:03.71. Kaden Starcznski took second place in the 500 free (5:13.26).
Orono also had several swimmers with third place finishes including Starcznski in the 200 free (1:57.49), and Walter Royal in the 200 medley (2:06.53) and 100 fly (55.95).
In the diving portion of the meet senior captain Nick Fogel took second with a score of 398.75. Gideon Fish, 7th grader, took fourth with a score of 310.60 (for 11 dives).
The team had a great start to the first week of the season. Their next meet is their home opener on January 6, when they take on St. Louis Park.
