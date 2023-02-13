Orono swim.jpeg

Orono honors senior swimmers in last home meet (from left), Jack Thompson, Colin Ziegler, Adam Trongard, Kaden Starcznski and Eli Hamer. (Submitted photo)

The Orono boys swim and dive team continued their winning streak defeating Simley on Tuesday by a score of 110-76, and Waconia on Thursday by the same score.

The Spartans showed their strength throughout the meet with first place finishes in every event excluding the 100 free, 100 breast, and diving. In the relay events the team of Walter Royal, Colin Ziegler, Eli Fish, and Riley Jeremiason took first place in the 200 medley (1:48.93), the team of Royal, Fish, Kaden Starcznski, and Owen Gagne took first in the 200 freestyle (1:33.54), and in the 400 freestyle the team of Gagne, Jeremiason, Mitchell Volk, and Starcznski won with a time of 3:32.06.

