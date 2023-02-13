The Orono boys swim and dive team continued their winning streak defeating Simley on Tuesday by a score of 110-76, and Waconia on Thursday by the same score.
The Spartans showed their strength throughout the meet with first place finishes in every event excluding the 100 free, 100 breast, and diving. In the relay events the team of Walter Royal, Colin Ziegler, Eli Fish, and Riley Jeremiason took first place in the 200 medley (1:48.93), the team of Royal, Fish, Kaden Starcznski, and Owen Gagne took first in the 200 freestyle (1:33.54), and in the 400 freestyle the team of Gagne, Jeremiason, Mitchell Volk, and Starcznski won with a time of 3:32.06.
In the individual events Walter Royal took first in the 200 freesytle (1:49.73) and 100 butterfly (54.52). Gagne took first (2:07.50) in an exciting 200 individual medley, edging out his fellow teammate Eli Fish by just over a second (2:08.53). Gagne also finished first in the 500 freestyle (5:07.89). Volk took first in the 50 freestyle (24.89), and second in the 100 freestyle (54.99), missing first-place by half a second from Simley’s Hunter Collins (54.49). Orono’s Starcznski took first in the 100 backstroke (58.00), and Simley’s Collins won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.20).
Both teams showed their depth in the 1-meter diving event with four divers from each team. Simley senior Marioys Maker and Orono eighth grader Gideon Fish dueled for first place, with Maker coming in first (254.90 points) and Giden Fish taking second (235.95).
Another notable meet performance came in the JV 500 freestyle when Orono eighth grader Ty Trok won the event in 6:05.23, dropping nearly a full minute off of his previous time.
On Thursday night, the Spartans took on the Waconia Wildcats and celebrated their seniors and parents in the final home meet of the season. The bleachers were packed with cheering parents and fans who also witnessed two new pool records set that evening. The first half of the meet was a tight race between Orono and Waconia, the score nearly even after four events. Orono’s Eli Fish, Owen Gagne, Walter Royal, and Colin Ziegler started the meet by taking first in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:42.64. In the 200 freestyle, Fish edged out Waconia’s Matthew Krogman by one one-hundredth of second to finish first with a time of 1:52.25 to 1:52.26. In the 200 individual medley, Waconia’s Jack Hackler swam to an impressive first place finish in 2:02.31, followed by teammate Nolan Elg who took first in the 50 freestyle (24.25.) In 1-meter diving, Orono’s Gideon Fish finished first (240 points) and
Bjorn Jaenchen second, posting his highest 6-dive score for the season with a 213.90.
At the mid-point break in the meet, the team took time to recognize each of the five seniors. Fellow teammates read heartfelt speeches about each one. The appreciation and comradery expressed was tangible. Orono’s seniors include: Eli Hamer, Kaden Starcznski, Jack Thompson, Adam Trongard, and Colin Ziegler.
In the second half of the meet, Orono’s Walter Royal came out strong, setting a new pool record in the 100 butterfly in 52.96. Eli Fish followed up with a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle (51.86), and Starcznski claimed a decisive victory in the 500 freestyle (5:04.89). In the 200 freestyle relay, Waconia finished first, but Orono claimed the second, third and fourth spots in the event. Royal responded next with a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke (56.18), but it was Waconia’s Jack Hackler who came away with a victory in the 100 breaststroke and his own pool record, swimming it in 58.43. The 400 freestyle relay ended the evening in exciting fashion. The Orono team of Mitchell Volk, Starcznski, Gagne, and Royal (3:33.37) finished first, and the team of Riley Jeremiason, Eli Hamer, Ethan Weiss and Stewart Royal out-touched Waconia by just under a half second to claim second place with a time of 3:45.18.
The Spartans have another busy week ahead. They travel to New Prague on Thursday night to take on the Trojans in the final Metro West conference dual meet of the season, and then head to Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday for the JV Conference meet.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.