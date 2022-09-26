Last week, the Spartans brought their A-game to the pool, locking up big wins against two Section 3A teams as they traveled to Mound on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and hosted Waconia two days later.
As head coach Mark Seguin put it, “Swimming two meets in three days is a real challenge at the high school level, but the girl handled it great. The Mound Westonka/Holy Family dual was electric and probably one of the most high energy meets I’ve seen outside of the college level. The (Orono) girls brought it every event and every heat from start to finish and showed why they are the third-ranked team in the state.”
In the 200 medley relay, the Spartans were narrowly out-touched by the White Hawks, but the team of Kaelyn Knutson (12), Skye Thalhuber (12), Hailey Ball (12), and Mallory Knutson (10) posted the fastest time since last year’s championship season.
Strong performances by Graycin Andreen (9), Addie Thalhuber (12), and Lila James (11) in the 200 free followed by Ball, M. Knutson, and S. Thalhuber in the 200 IM allowed Orono to pull ahead to an early 25-21 lead.
The tables turned in the 50 free and diving, where the MWHF team dominated, leaving the Spartans down 42-36.
Orono returned from the diving break with purpose and Andreen, M. Knutson, and Ella Johnson (11) placed 1st, 2nd, and 4th respectively in the 100 fly to allow Orono to take the lead, which they would never give up again. The trio of Elle Davis (10), James, and Celia Howard (9) followed each other into the wall to claim 2nd through 4th place in the 100 free, and their teammates Ball, A. Thalhuber, and Lola Schottler (9) locked up 1st, 2nd, and 4th in the 500 free.
Another highlight after diving was when Sophie Berg (7) achieved a major milestone and went sub-minute in the 100 free.
Just a short time later, all six of Orono’s 500 free swimmers finished in under six minutes, an impressive display of depth.
The 200 free relay was reminiscent of the 200 medley relay, with Mound barely out-touching the Spartans, but with both teams achieving MSHSL Class A state-qualifying times, an impressive feat at this point in the season. The Spartan squa was made up of Davis, S. Thalhuber, M. Knutson, and Andreen, and the Orono team would love to bring that relay to the state meet in November to improve on their 7th place finish from last year.
Mound fell victim to Orono’s depth in the 100 back and 100 breast with Orono taking spots two through four in both events. Spartan backstroke finishers, in order, were K. Knutson, Reilly Anderson (10), and Haley Holzschuh (11). For the breaststroke, S. Thalhuber touched the wall in 2nd, followed by teammates Howard and Johnson.
The Spartan squad of James, Davis, A. Thalhuber, and Andreen sealed the deal by winning the 400 free relay.
Just two days later, Orono hosted Waconia for a conference showdown. Orono took the lead after the first event and never looked back, easily out-scoring the Wildcats 111-75. Seguin pointed out, “Waconia was a top-five team at state last year and even though they lost a couple of All-State swimmers, they are still very good and have a lot of young talent they are developing. It was a great meet to see the continuing development of our divers under first year coach Steven Hudoba. Replacing last year’s elite divers won’t happen overnight, but we are well on our way to creating the next generation of state-caliber divers.”
Some highlights from Orono’s performance included 1st place finishes in six of the nine individual events as well as all three relays. Hailey Ball (12) took first in the 200 free and 100 fly, Graycin Andreen (9) won the 200 IM, Mallory Knutson (10) touched first in the 50 free and 500 free, and Addie Thalhuber (12) was victorious in the 100 breast. The winning relay teams were: Davis, A. Thalhuber, Andreen, K. Knutson (200 medley), Ball, K. Knutson, A. Thalhuber, James (200 free), Ball, Davis, M. Knutson, S. Thalhuber (400 free).
The freshman class is looking as strong as ever, starting with freshman diver Miley Lewin who took 2nd on the boards with 156.6 points. Lewin placed 9th at sections in 2021 and continues to lead the squad of up-and-coming divers. Another noteworthy freshman performance came from Lola Schottler crashing through the minute barrier on the 100 free, posting a new personal best of 58.68.
The Spartans host the New Prague Trojans on Thursday, Sept. 22 and then Benilde-St. Margaret’s on the 29th and look to maintain their undefeated dual meet record.
