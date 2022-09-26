Orono girls swim.jpg

Senior Addie Thalhuber dives over teammate senior Kaelyn Knutson. (Photo by Robb Ball)

Last week, the Spartans brought their A-game to the pool, locking up big wins against two Section 3A teams as they traveled to Mound on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and hosted Waconia two days later.

As head coach Mark Seguin put it, “Swimming two meets in three days is a real challenge at the high school level, but the girl handled it great. The Mound Westonka/Holy Family dual was electric and probably one of the most high energy meets I’ve seen outside of the college level. The (Orono) girls brought it every event and every heat from start to finish and showed why they are the third-ranked team in the state.”

