The Orono Spartan swimmers and divers hosted their first home dual meet of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 6 against non-conference opponent Blake.
The Spartans took the early lead, finishing first in the 200 medley relay with the foursome of Kaelyn Knutson (12), Skye Thalhuber (12), Hailey Ball (12), and Mallory Knutson (10).
The Spartans went on to win all three individual events before the diving break, beginning with Graycin Andreen (9) touching first in the 200 free. In the 200 IM, Orono showcased its depth by taking the top three spots with Ball, Addie Thalhuber (12), and Reilly Anderson (10) all coming into the wall before Blake, and the 50 Free victory went to M. Knutson.
The diving competition featured six of Orono’s eight divers, who are showing early signs that they will still be a strong crew, despite graduating two state finalists after last season. The top varsity finisher was Orono’s Miley Lewin (9), and rookies Kaleigh Francis (8) and Eliza Hansen (10) both saw their first varsity dual meet action.
Blake fought back after diving, taking the top spots in the 100 fly, 100 free, and 500 free, but Orono’s depth was once again too much for the Blake Bears.
In the 100 fly, Andreen took second, K. Knutson finished third, and Celia Howard (9) took fifth. Orono clinched the second, third, and fourth spots in the 100 free with Elle Davis (10), M. Knutson, and Katherine Springmeyer (9). The 500 free saw a second place finish for A. Thalhuber, followed by teammates Lola Schottler (9) and Lila James (11).
In the 200 free relay, Orono locked up a commanding victory with the squad of Davis, M. Knutson, A. Thalhuber, and Andreen touching first. The 100 back win went to Blake, but Orono had strong swims by Ball, Anderson, and newcomer Ainsley Francis (7) to take spots two through four. Senior captain S. Thalhuber put her breaststroke skills on display in the 100 breast victory, and other Spartan point- scorers included Howard and Ella Johnson (11).
Coach Mark Seguin was pleased with how the team performed, saying, “We started our dual meet schedule off well. The girls competed hard from start to finish and they brought a lot of energy to the pool. It really showed up in how they competed. Blake is a great team and we knew it was going to be a good litmus test for where we are at with our training. The times early in the season aren’t as important as seeing the girls executing the key skills we’ve been working on in practice the first three weeks. They were really on point with those at this meet.”
The Spartans travel to Mound to take on Mound Westonka/Holy Family on Tuesday Sept. 13 and then return to their home pool to host their first conference dual against the Waconia Wildcats on Thursday Sept. 15. The following week, you can find the girls hosting the New Prague Trojans on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.