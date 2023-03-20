On Wednesday, March 1, the Orono girls basketball team, seeded No. three in Section 6AAA, hosted the Hutchinson Tiger, seeded No. 6, on their home court. Orono had finished up the regular season with a record of 14-1two. The Tigers came into the game with a record of 9-17, but led by 6’1” post, Brynn Beffert, a Lafayette commit for the class of two0twothree.

In the initial minutes of the game, Orono was in control, up 11-6, at the 1two minute mark. But the game plan of the Tigers was clearly evident - run everything through Beffert. Until Savannah Schlueter hit a three at the 11 minute mark, Beffert had all of Hutch’s points. Her ability to post up on the block, in her chosen spot, and corral any missed shot would be the greatest challenge for the Spartans.

