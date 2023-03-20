On Wednesday, March 1, the Orono girls basketball team, seeded No. three in Section 6AAA, hosted the Hutchinson Tiger, seeded No. 6, on their home court. Orono had finished up the regular season with a record of 14-1two. The Tigers came into the game with a record of 9-17, but led by 6’1” post, Brynn Beffert, a Lafayette commit for the class of two0twothree.
In the initial minutes of the game, Orono was in control, up 11-6, at the 1two minute mark. But the game plan of the Tigers was clearly evident - run everything through Beffert. Until Savannah Schlueter hit a three at the 11 minute mark, Beffert had all of Hutch’s points. Her ability to post up on the block, in her chosen spot, and corral any missed shot would be the greatest challenge for the Spartans.
Orono was effective in their high pick n roll offense at the outset of the game with Lauren Knudson hitting multiple mid-range jumpers. Combined with the aggressive transition play of Mya Moore and all around solid play of Evie Kompelien, Orono was up twotwo-15 with about five minutes to go in the half. Mya Moore stretched the lead to eight on a three-point basket at the four minute mark. But Hutchinson continued to attack the paint through Beffert. They cut the lead to three with two minutes to go with baskets by Beffert as well as three free throws on a questionable foul call on a three point basket attempt by Hutchinson. Evie Kompelien hit 2-2 free throws to extend the lead to five with 1:19 remaining. Attacking once again, Hutchinson converted in the paint and two free throws to take the lead at 31-30 with 31.9 on the clock. Orono converted a pick-n-roll between Kayla Kallenbach and Evelyn Miller to send the Spartans into halftime with a 32-31 edge.
Orono began the second half on a tear with a quick fast break layup by Mya Moore from Evie Kompelien and a three-pointer from Kallenbach. The Tigers answered with baskets by Beffert, a three by Schlueter and a nice drive by Zoe Verhassalt to take the lead back at 38-37 with 15:45 left. Orono answered with two baskets from Knudson and two more from Mya Moore to go ahead 43-38. Moore capped a 10-0 run with a nice steal and layup forcing Hutchinson to take a time out down 47-38 with 13:40 on the clock.
Out of the timeout, the Tigers came out hot and the Spartans cold. On a torrid 13-3 run, the momentum favored the Tigers, as they reclaimed the lead at 51-50 with 7:30 left and the Spartans reeling. Following an Orono timeout, Mya Moore went to work scoring twice and converting 1-2 free throws. Beffert tied it up at 55 with 4:17 remaining. Baskets by Lundell and Moore extended the lead to 59-55 Orono. Another questionable foul call on a three-point attempt by Schlueter resulted in her converting 2-3 free throws, followed by an offensive rebound and score by Beffert again tied the game at 59 with two minutes to go.
With the game on the line, Hutchinson continued to go to their leader, Brynn Beffert. Beffert converted a three-point play with 59 seconds left. Orono answered with a three-point play by Kayla Kallenbach to tie it at 62 with 45 seconds left. On the ensuing play, Beffert corralled another offensive rebound for a 64-62 lead with 21 seconds left. Out of an Orono timeout, Orono ran a backdoor cut play but missed the layup, forcing the Spartans to foul to stop the clock. Hutchinson converted both for a 66-62 lead with 15 seconds remaining. Unable to convert on the final plays left the Spartans with a 66-62 defeat and an unfortunate end to their season.
Credit goes to Brynn Beffert of Hutchinson for a stellar game scoring 35 points, shooting 9/11 from the line and grabbing 19 rebounds on the day. Beffert dominated the game and was able to find her spots, post up and show her soft touch all day long. With great hands for scoring as well as catching any type of pass, she was impressive throughout.
Both teams shot a comparable percentage from the floor, but Orono was outrebounded 47-32. Additionally, Hutchinson shot 22-29 from the free throw line as compared to 5/12 for the Spartans. The Tigers’ dominance in the paint was too much to overcome.
Orono was led by Mya Moore with 29 points and 5 steals. Moore had a fantastic overall game. Lauren Knudson added 13 points and two assists. Kayla Kallenbach had 10 points, 5 assists and three steals. Evie Kompelien had a strong overall game with 4 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.
The loss marked the end of the season and the end of the high school careers for Kayla Kallenbach and Lauren Knudson. Both four year varsity players, their contributions both on and off the floor will be missed next year. But the future is bright in Orono girls basketball with the return in 2023-24 of Evie Kompelien, Maggie Lundell, Estelle Atkinson, Raelynn Pearce, Sophie Staloch, Mya Moore, Evelyn Miller and Pressley Watkins to the varsity roster.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.