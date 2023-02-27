On Valentine’s Day, Orono had a date with New Prague, a young upstart opponent that took conference leader Benilde to overtime in the prior week.
This was a rematch of a January outing where New Prague’s shooters kept them in it until a flurry of threes from Nolan Groves and Isaiah Hagen sealed the win for the Spartans, 90-77.
In this game, the vibe was quite different. Orono’s defense was merciless, allowing few open looks for the visiting Trojans.
Senior captain Kyle Kallenbach opened the scoring with a deep triple and he was joined by strong performances from sophomores Nolan Groves, and Brady Wooley and senior captain Grant Gunderson.
The first half ended with a flurry of fast break buckets and three-point field goals, giving Orono a 43-24 lead.
In the second half, more Spartans got involved and the defensive intensity leveled up yet again. The Orono starters retired early, leaving a very capable stable of reserves to further expand the lead over the game’s final 10 minutes.
In the end, the Spartans overpowered the Trojans with the final score 74-44 and nearly the entire roster seeing some action on the court.
Groves led all scorers with 22 points, including five field goals from beyond the arc. The sophomore guard added five assists and three steals. Kallenbach’s hot hand returned, as he also added five three-pointers to go with three assists and two steals. Wooley was a beast on defense and delivered a well-rounded performance with 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block. Gunderson scored 8 points to go with 8 rebounds and seven assists. Senior captain Isaiah Hagen had a quiet night offensively, yet showed amazing leadership on his way to 5 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Sophomore Mitchell Kauch notched 6 points and two rebounds in a very efficient outing. Senior Zach Close rounded out the scoring with 5 points and four rebounds.
On Feb. 16, Orono traveled to Waconia to meet the Metro West Conference rival Wildcats for the second time in three weeks. This game pitted two of the top three teams in the Metro West Conference and the winner would stand alone in second place.
The Spartans won the first meeting on Jan. 24 with a score of 78-63.
This game didn’t bounce Orono’s way in the early minutes. Waconia raced to a 15-2 advantage with efficient scoring inside and outside. While Waconia stayed hot, the Spartans began to chip away, with six baseline buckets from Gunderson paired with strong interior defense from Close and Wooley. Eventually, Groves, Hagen and Kallenbach heated up and the Spartans closed the half on a nice run, trailing by just four at intermission.
In the second half, the Spartans applied full court pressure, speeding up the Wildcats and converting turnovers into easy buckets. And Hagen elevated his game big time, notching 22 second half points. The senior captain was unstoppable on the break, at the rim, in the midrange and on deep threes. An 8-0 Spartan run flipped the score as Orono eventually built an 18-point lead. The Wildcats cut the margin to 11 late, but Orono held on for an important 83-69 victory, moving into second place in the Metro West Conference.
Hagen led all scorers with 25 points, followed by Gunderson with 18, Kallenbach with 13 and Close with 12. Groves and Wooley each scored 6. Wooley led all rebounders with 11 to go with four assists and three monster blocks. Gunderson added nine rebounds, six assists and three steals. Nelson knocked down a triple and added three rebounds. Kallenbach added two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.
Coach Barry Wohler shared the following in a post-game interview, “We started off slow, down 15-2, but cut it to four by halftime. I was really pleased with our team defense in the second half.”
Wohler continued, “An interesting stat line, in the two games versus Waconia this season, Grant Gunderson was 16-16 from the field, shooting 8-8 in both games.”
Senior captain Riley Snow shared, “The current win streak is an awesome testament to lots of hard work but we all know that we can’t take any games for granted down the road. The team is super focused on the present, trying to get better every day and trying to position ourselves in the best possible place as we go into March.”
The Spartans end the regular season with four straight games at home – Feb. 21 versus Bloomington Jefferson; Feb. 24 versus BSM; Feb. 28 (parent night) versus St. Louis Park and March 3 (senior night) versus Chaska. The 6AAA section tournament will begin March 6, with the Spartans angling for one of the top two seeds.
