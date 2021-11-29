Orono’s incomparable year end run came to a harsh ending Friday against perennial 4A powerhouse Hutchinson.
In an epic really good team meets an even better one, Hutch scored on their first four possessions of the game to take a 30-0.
Orono got on the board with their first possession of the third quarter on an 11 play, 65-yard drive that showed Orono’s natural balance of running and passing.
Charlie Kraus used three different receivers early in the drive hitting Bradley Walker, Nate Singleton, and Aiden Mueller to get the ball into Hutch territory. Then it was the ground game with Aiden Mueller gaining 38 of the final 44 yards on the ground and finishing with a strong 19-yard run off the left side for Orono’s only score.
While it was a tough way to end the season, this team surpassed all expectations with the will and determination it took to get to the state semifinal game.
While the sting of this loss will fade away, the memories of an incredible run for a team that finished the regular season 2-6 will remain.
The defensive stop against Delano to secure a one-point win in the open round of the section playoff. Going on the road against undefeated No. 3 Mound and not only coming from behind in the fourth quarter but doing it with just seconds to play and a fantastic one handed catch. Back on the road at Princeton and a tie game heading into the fourth quarter, Orono put up two scores to win 36-27 and advance to the state tournament for just the fifth time in school history and the first time since 2016. In the quarterfinals, Orono was down 19-7 heading into the fourth quarter and rallied for two scores while the defense shut down Grand Rapids to win 22-16.
Friday was the final game for 13 Orono seniors who will leave the program stronger and hungrier for another run to state. With appreciation and gratitude for their hard work and dedication the Spartans recognize: Jack Kalman No. 2, Connor Mahoney No. 3, Louie Sustacek No. 13, Josh Delange No. 18, Tanner Lindquist No. 19, Aiden Mueller No. 20, Eli McKown No. 21, Will Peterson No. 22, Sam Swearingen No. 43, Jackson Ural No. 45, Sam Swenson No. 52, Mason Molde No. 62, Charlie Brophy No. 68. If success breeds success the Orono football program has a bright future.
In just the third season for Joe McPherson and his staff, a trip the state semi final is a big piece in building the foundation of a champion. Orono lost to a team that has had 24 state tournament appearances and will play in it’s seventh state title game. Orono played in just it’s fifth state tournament and has been in the semi final game twice. Runs like the one Orono just had will go along way toward creating the program coach McPherson envisions for Orono.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.