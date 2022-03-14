The Orono Spartans hosted Bloomington Jefferson in a game that pitted two of the top teams in the Metro West Conference.
The gym was packed as Orono celebrated seniors Blake Nelson, Cohen Kellogg, Jack Kopesky, Jake Farrell and Sebastian Loder for their leadership and contributions to the program.
“The atmosphere during the Jefferson game was phenomenal,” Nelson said. “It was great to see a big crowd show up for a big conference game. The crowd’s energy visibly translated to the players and the game was neck and neck right to the end.”
The Spartans started strong and remained in control for most of the game. This was a battle of two very solid teams who were playing for a shot at the conference championship.
Orono was coming off a difficult two-game streak, losing to Chanhassen and Chaska the prior week.
The Spartans got out early on strong play from senior Jake Farrell and juniors Isaiah Hagen and Kyle Kallenbach. The two teams shot extremely well in the first half, with Orono taking a 39-34 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Spartans exploded on offense, pushing the pace of the game and continuing to hit from deep. Kallenbach hit four deep shots from beyond the arc and Farrell went three for three. Kallenbach scored eight straight points and got a key steal to open up the Spartan lead. A successful and-one and three pointer from Farrell extended the Orono lead to 14 with 11 minutes left.
Grant Gunderson hit two free throws and completed his own and-one with 8 minutes left to keep the margin at 12.
“I thought we played really well most of the game,” said Coach Barry Wohler. “Jefferson made some big plays down the stretch.”
Jefferson continued to battle, turning Spartan turnovers into buckets and Jaguar guard Daniel Freitag was hitting from everywhere.
The top-ranked sophomore in the 2024 class hit four three-pointers down the stretch, six for the game, finishing with 40 points on 12-16 shooting.
Both teams shot over 60 percent from the field, but in the end, the Jaguars and Freitag hit big shots to close the game, winning 73-70.
“Going into the Jefferson game we knew it was going to be tough since we were the top two teams in the conference looking to secure the top place,” shared Kopesky. “I was excited to play knowing the stands were packed for senior night as well as for this future Orono-Jefferson rivalry.”
Loder added, “We let a very good player get a lot of open looks and have his way. We cannot let that happen going forward. Consistent defense is the key for us to win games.”
The Spartans finished with four players in double figures. Farrell led the way with 21 points. Hagen and Kallenbach each contributed 14 and Gunderson notched 10. Sophomore Riley Nelson had a very efficient night off the bench, scoring seven points hitting all three of his shots from the field. Farrell and Gunderson led the Spartans with four rebounds each. Sebastian Loder led with five assists while Kallenbach and Hagen contributed four assists a piece.
On Thursday, March 3, the Spartans traveled to Bloomington Kennedy to take on the Eagles in the final regular season game of the year.
Orono was looking to move on from a three-game losing streak. This game did not hang in the balance for long. The Spartans started hot and stayed hot, getting contributions from the entire roster.
Orono took a 45-29 lead into halftime and held its biggest lead at the buzzer. The Spartans hit 13 three-point attempts including seven from senior Sebastian Loder who led all scorers with 29 points.
“It was nice to see Sebastian get back on track, hitting his first seven three pointers,” said Wohler.
Loder, Kyle Kallenbach and Riley Nelson were red hot from deep, collectively making 12 of 15 from behind the arc.
“It was very important for us to get back on track as we head into sections. I knew we needed that momentum shift as we are now in survive and advance mode,” said Loder. “It was great to get a win over Kennedy before we turn around and play them (in the section quarterfinals) again”.
Some stat lines of note: Loder finished going 7-8 from deep. Hagen scored 11 points to go with seven rebounds and two assists. Kallenbach scored 11 points to go with two assists. Gunderson had six points, six rebounds, five assists and a block. Riley Nelson scored 10 points. Farrell scored six points to go with nine rebounds and three assists. Freshman Brady Wooley scored his first varsity points on a free throw and a three from the top of the key to go along with two rebounds and two blocks.
Blake Nelson provided some perspective, “The great part about our team is that we all have each other’s backs whether it be on or off the court. It’s been great to see some of the younger guys stepping up and everyone else supporting them. The future of Orono basketball seems to be in good hands”.
The 87-54 victory improved the Spartans record to 19-7 on the season. Orono locked in a No. 1 seed in the upcoming section tournament. They will meet Bloomington Kennedy for a third time this season in the section quarterfinal. Orono High School will serve as host site at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9.
“The team is confident moving into sections. With the number one seed secured, we know we will have to keep working and perfecting our skills,” said Kopesky. “We have had a few bumps in the road, but I believe it has helped us become a better team and will prepare us for harder games in the near future.”
Loder added some keys to post-season success, “Play aggressive defensively so we can play fast offensively. We know that if we get stops on the defensive end, our offense will take care of the rest. Again, we are now in survive and advance mode. Every play counts. I feel we are ready”.
