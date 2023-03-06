The Orono girls basketball team traveled to conference opponent Bloomington Jefferson on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to kick off the final week of the regular season.
Jefferson came into the game with a 4-8 record in conference versus Orono’s 7-5 conference record. In their first meeting against the Jaguars, the Spartans won 77-48.
The game was tight for the first 10 minutes of the half. The score was 18-15 with 8:28 to go behind the scoring punch of Mya Moore. Moore tallied 16 points in the first half. Angelina Chappell kept Jefferson in the game with her strong post play. Orono was moving the ball well, pushing it up the court, and was finally able to string together some scores to lead 27-17 at the 3:49 mark. Behind consecutive three-point baskets by Pressley Watkins to end the half, the Spartans went into the locker room with a 36-22 lead.
Jefferson was able to cut the lead to 10 with 13 minutes remaining. Orono was able to stretch the lead to 17 at 49-32 with scores by Pressley Watkins, consecutive baskets from Kayla Kallenbach and Maggie Lundell with 8 to go. Orono eventually won the game 62-53.
Orono’s transition offense played a key role in the win. Pushing the ball upcourt created easy opportunities for the Spartans. The Spartans also shot really well from deep at 47 percent. Mya Moore led the Spartans with 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals. Pressley Watkins added 15 points. Evie Kompelien had a solid outing posting 5 points and 5 assists. Maggie Lundell pulled down 9 rebounds.
Orono traveled to conference and potential section foe Benilde-St. Margaret on Friday, Feb. 24 for the final regular season game of the 2022-23 season. Benilde, ranked No. 2 in 3A, entered the game with an 11-2 conference record, it’s only losses to Chaska, the conference champion and No. 1 ranked team in 4A.
Benilde was aggressive off the tip. Olivia Olson immediately attacked the basket, dishing to Sierre Lumpkin for a corner three. Olson followed that up with a drive for two. Mya Moore eventually answered with a backdoor cut resulting in Orono’s first score. But Olivia Olson was going to be a force during this game. Whether scoring, creating opportunities for teammates, or being an imposing defender, her imprint was all over the game on both ends. With 14 to go in the first half, Benilde was up 22-8. Scoring was tough for the Spartans in the first half shooting 28 percent from the floor. Benilde was efficient in the first half with the majority of their scoring coming in the paint. Benilde stretched their lead to 20 with 5:44 on the clock. Orono was able to take advantage of Benilde not getting back on defense resulting in scores by Pressley Watkins and Mya Moore, but Benilde’s dominance on the offensive glass put them into the half with a 40-24 lead.
Maggie Lundell had a nice post score to start the 2nd half. Benilde’s Kendall Mcgee answered with a drive and score, her first points for the game. She would go on to score 10 in the half. Orono continued to compete, eventually cutting the lead to 9 with 13 to go. But Benilde continued to answer by overwhelming the Spartans in the paint. Multiple offensive rebounds on consecutive possessions extended the lead to 18 by the 11 minute mark. Following a timeout at the 11 minute mark by the Spartans, Mya Moore and Lauren Knudson combined to score the next 10 points, cutting the lead to 60-50 at the 8:55 mark. A 7-0 run by Benilde ended the Spartans final run. Benilde eventually won the game 79-63.
Mya Moore led Orono with 22 points followed by Kayla Kallenbach with 12. Orono was outrebounded for the game 48-33. Benilde scored 56 of their 79 points in the paint.
Orono begins section tourney play at home on Wednesday, March 1 against Hutchinson. The Spartans are seeded #No. in the section behind Benilde-St. Margaret (No. 1) and Holy Angels (No. 2). The second section game, if Orono wins its first game, would be Saturday, March 4 at the high seed’s home court. The Section final will be held at Chanhassen High School on Thursday, March 9.
