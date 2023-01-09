The Orono boys basketball team, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, traveled to Sioux Falls and Mitchell, South Dakota to compete in the Hoop City Classic.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Spartans brought their 4-0 record to the Sanford Pentagon to take on undefeated Sioux Falls Jefferson, the No. 1 ranked team in South Dakota’s big class. The Pentagon, featuring its Heritage Court designed to pay homage to 1950s basketball, served as a fantastic back drop for this intriguing match-up. Jefferson featured a line-up of six college-bound athletes that were emboldened by a large hometown crowd.

