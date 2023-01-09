The Orono boys basketball team, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, traveled to Sioux Falls and Mitchell, South Dakota to compete in the Hoop City Classic.
On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Spartans brought their 4-0 record to the Sanford Pentagon to take on undefeated Sioux Falls Jefferson, the No. 1 ranked team in South Dakota’s big class. The Pentagon, featuring its Heritage Court designed to pay homage to 1950s basketball, served as a fantastic back drop for this intriguing match-up. Jefferson featured a line-up of six college-bound athletes that were emboldened by a large hometown crowd.
Orono opened the scoring with a deep three from Kyle Kallenbach and held Jefferson scoreless for the first four minutes. The teams traded baskets until the Cavaliers went on a run to open up a 28-21 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, the Spartans battled back on balanced scoring from Kallenbach, Isaiah Hagen and Nolan Groves. With five minutes to play in the third quarter, the Spartans trailed 31-28. Orono entered this game making nearly 50 percent of its three-point attempts as a team. In this contest, with a snow storm brewing outside, the Spartans went ice cold, hitting on just 3 of 22 attempts from beyond the arc.
The uncharacteristic shooting and some untimely turnovers gave Jefferson a decided edge in the last 10 minutes of play. In the end, Orono took its first blemish of the season, a 63-43 loss.
Hagen and sophomore Nolan Groves finished with 12 points each, the only Spartans in double figures. Sophomore Brady Wooley notched 7 points, Kallenbach 6, Grant Gunderson, Owen Fries and Owen Hirt each added two points. Wooley led the team with 8 rebounds while Gunderson hauled down 6. Zach Close led the team with 4 assists and 3 blocks.
On Friday, Dec. 30, the Spartans traveled to Mitchell to take on the Houston Mustangs, the 2021-22 Tennessee state champions. The “World’s Only Corn Palace” served as the second unique venue in as many days. The Mustangs featured former NBA great and Mitchell native Mike Miller’s son 6-5 Maverick Miller, 6-11 St. Louis University signee Brock Vice and 6-7 super athlete Kameron Clark.
On paper, many may have seen this as a mismatch in favor of the Mustangs. From the opening tip, you could sense a different sense of urgency from the Spartans as they jumped out to a double digit lead in the first few minutes. Hagen notched 10 early points to go with nine first quarter points from Gunderson. Groves and Kallenbach hit from deep and on drives to the basket. Orono shared the bal and played aggressive defense to force 14 Mustang turnovers, while coughing up just seven of their own.
Orono eventually opened a 24-point lead as Wooley heated up and Fries knocked down an NBA-range three.
The Mustangs would not go away, resorting to some freakishly athletic one-on-one play to eventually cut the Spartan lead to eight, before Wooley knocked down a big three and Hagen added some insurance from the charity stripe. Orono held on to win 73-61. Hagen led all scorers with 18 points to go with three assists. Kallenbach scored 15 to go with four assists and two steals. Groves notched 12 to go with four assists and three steals. Gunderson scored 11 and led the team with eight rebounds and eight assists. Wooley scored nine and grabbed three rebounds. Riley Nelson and Fries each notched three points and Zach Close tallied two points and five rebounds.
Following the games, Owen Fries commented on the venues, “It was amazing to be able to play in the Pentagon and Corn Palace. Both felt like large stadiums and it was awesome to play in an environment like that”.
In JV action, the Spartans also split their games at the Hoop City event, beating Jefferson and losing a hard-fought battle to Houston. In the Houston game, sophomore point guard Lucas Knudson showed out with a complete game and team high 25 points to lead all scorers.
It turned out to be a successful road trip, with both the Varsity and JV teams going 1-1 against excellent competition.
Fries commented further on the experience, “I think the trip helped bring us closer together. We were already pretty close as a team and we have good team chemistry, but spending quality time on the road naturally helped us grow closer, not just on the basketball court but off of it as well.”
The Spartans face Richfield and Hutchinson in non-conference action in the first week of January before the Metro West conference schedule kicks off in the middle of the month.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.