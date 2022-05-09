Despite the cold spring, the Orono varsity softball team is off and running for the 2022 campaign.
The season got off to a slow start with a 14-4 loss to Delano. Three runs were driven in by freshmen Amelia Hawley’s solo home and Regan Mieras 2-run homer. The final run was driven in by senior Lyndsey Allar’s single. The Spartans’ played solid defense, but timely hitting by the Tigers proved too much.
The next game was in Minnetonka, with the Skippers besting the Spartans 9-0. The Spartan’s bats were as cold as the weather, with the only hitting coming off the bat of senior Morgan McPherson. Meanwhile, the Skippers had 11 hits including four from their catcher Anderson and two more form left fielder Gavin.
The third time proved to be the charm with Orono beating St. Louis Part with a final score of 11-5. Freshman Ashley Ishaug and junior Racheal Ishaug combined to hold off the Orioles , with Ashley earning the win. The duo combined for 12 strikeouts on the day. The Spartan bats made a strong appearance in the contest, delivering 11 total hits. Eight Spartans had hits, including three by junior Katelyn Fix, two by senior Rick Hatchett and another bomb by freshman Amelia Hawley. The team also flashed some very nice leather. Junior Linnnea Jensen and Mieras each had web gems in support of their pitchers.
Orono next took on New Prague, but the Trojans’ high-powered offense proved to be too much for the Spartans. New Prague came out on top 10-4. The Trojans jump out to an early lead, scoring five runs in the first inning. The Spartans never gave up during the contest, trying to mount a comeback, they scored four runs late in the game. However, it fell short due to the pitching of New Prague’s Jordyn Marsh. The ladies did have eight hits, including a 3-4 performance from junior Katelyn Fix.
Head coach Chris Johnson is optimistic about the Spartans season and run at sections.
“The weather has made practicing a little tough, we could use more dirt time to work on game situations,” Johnson said. “However, we are making the most of each game and I see us getting better every time we hit the field. I expect our hitting to continue to improve as the season progresses and to be among the Conference’s best hitting teams by seasons end.”
With the weather compressing the schedule, the Spartans’ will need to continue their “On The Job Training” for the foreseeable future.
